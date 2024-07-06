Vietnam accelerating economic growth could hit 7%

Workers buying breakfast before entering the morning shift at the now open Nha Be Garment JSC factory in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. (Photo: Bloomberg)

HANOI - Vietnam's economic growth is accelerating and could meet or exceed the government’s 6.5% target this year, Planning and Investment Minister Nguyen Chi Dung said during the prime minister's cabinet meeting Saturday morning.

The minister said economic expansion may even reach 7% this year as improving industrial and construction sectors drive growth, according to a post on the government's website, which cited Dung.

"If growth momentums continue to be maintained and accelerate, the growth rate in 2024 is likely to reach or even exceed the target set by the National Assembly," Dung said.

