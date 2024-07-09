TAT eyes 7.5% revenue growth in 2025

Tourists board a ferry at Tha Tien pier in Bangkok. Apichart Jinakul

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is targeting 7.5% revenue growth or 3.4 trillion baht in 2025, while private operators suggest offering subsidies for airfares to accelerate income.

During the TAT Action Plan 2025 meeting on Monday, board chairman Natthriya Thaweevong said as the government aims to designate 2025 the "Thailand Grand Tourism Year", the industry could be the fastest-growing sector among the eight pillars of the "Ignite Thailand" scheme.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said next year Thailand should be among the top 14 most-visited countries, with a significant improvement in its sustainable tourism index.

With a limited budget of 6.23 billion baht for 2025, the agency drafted a growth target of 5-7.5% for tourism revenue next year, with the maximum estimated at 3.4 trillion baht.

In terms of arrivals, the agency targets 40 million foreign tourists and 220 million domestic trips next year.

The average expenditure of foreign tourists is forecast at 57,180 baht per trip, while domestic tourists are estimated to spend at least 4,000 baht per trip.

Ms Thapanee said with several promotional campaigns and festivals, second-tier cities should increase their revenue by 25%, up from 10% this year.

Chamnan Srisawat, president of the TAT, said the final quarter this year will be crucial to accelerate tourism expenditure, aiming to achieve state goals of at least 3 trillion baht from 36.7 million foreign arrivals and 200 million domestic trips, which are the old targets.

The new target of 3.5 trillion baht in tourism revenue is possible, but requires intensive promotions for both domestic and international markets, which should focus on groups with high purchasing power, he said.

For international markets, Mr Chamnan suggests the TAT partner with tour operators to offer packages with special airfares by requiring 29 TAT overseas offices to launch tour packages with at least 10 tour companies per office.

He said the market with the greatest potential is the Middle East, specifically targeting the medical and wellness segment.

The policy to promote 55 second-tier tourism cities might set the right path for sustainable tourism growth, but Mr Chamnan said it needs a master plan for supply development.

For instance, encourage Joint Commission International-accredited hospital investment in provinces with border checkpoints to grow the medical tourism market, targeting neighbouring countries, he said.