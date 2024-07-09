Singapore Airlines, Scoot restart flights over Iran airspace

Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac in Singapore's Changi Airport. (Photo: Reuters)

Singapore Airlines and its low-cost unit Scoot have resumed flying over Iran after a two-month suspension triggered by the Middle Eastern nation’s attacks on Israel, according to Channel News Asia.

Iran’s airspace is frequently utilised by airlines travelling between Europe and India or Southeast Asia. The April attacks on Israel complicated flights in one of the most densely traversed regions of the world, forcing airlines to choose lengthy detours.

The Singapore Airline group regularly reviews flight paths based on factors including weather conditions, safety and security considerations, international and regional advisories, independent external security consultations and regulatory restrictions, a spokesperson said in an email confirming flights through Iran airspace had resumed from June 27.

Flightradar24 data shows other airlines including Lufthansa, Eva Airways, Emirates, Turkish Airways, China Airlines and Vietnam Airlines also flying over Iranian airspace as of July 9. KLM appears to have restarted flying over Iranian airspace on a limited basis for flights to Singapore, Flightradar24 data showed.

Other airlines still aren’t using Iranian airspace, including Qantas Airways, Thai Airways International, Malaysia Airlines, Air France, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways, according to Flightradar24.