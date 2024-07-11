Meticuly, Siriraj unveil Vulcan Box

Pictured are Sumate Chaisoorayakan, centre, managing director of OSS3O, and Paiboon Jirojku, right, a patient who received a hip reconstruction using Meticuly's custom-made implant.

Meticuly, developer of a 3D printing system, and Siriraj Hospital have jointly unveiled what it dubs "the world's first titanium 3D printing system powered by artificial intelligence [AI]" to manufacture regulatory-compliant implants at healthcare clinics.

The partnership involves the installation of the automated 3D printing system that can design, manufacture and deliver patient-specific implants within 1-7 days, offering one of the industry's fastest turnaround times.

Dr Apichat Asavamongkolkul, dean of the faculty of medicine, Siriraj Hospital, said personalised implants provide numerous clinical benefits, including reducing complications, less blood loss and faster patient recovery.

Siriraj Hospital, along with its hub for innovative treatment, Golden Jubilee Medical Center, will become the world's first institution to offer 3D-printed titanium solutions directly at the point-of-care, which means at the location where healthcare services are provided.

Last month, OSS3O, a subsidiary of the Meticuly-Siriraj joint venture, secured financial backing from MK Group to support the collaboration of three key players, Siriraj Hospital, Meticuly and the Program Management Unit for Competitiveness, a state agency that enhances national competitiveness by supporting innovative projects with high potential for global impact.

The centrepiece of this collaboration is the Vulcan Box, a point-of-care 3D printing solution, which allows hospitals to co-design and 3D print titanium implants directly on site.

This eliminates the need for online consultations, lengthy procurement and delivery processes, allowing for faster and more customised surgical procedures, ultimately benefiting patients, according to Meticuly.

Hospitals worldwide equipped with the Vulcan Box will benefit from on-demand implant production, eliminating logistical delays and risks. The Vulcan Box can be fit into various hospital spaces or be deployed as a container-sized unit.

Dr Boonrat Lohwongwatana, chief executive of Meticuly, said the company leverages its existing expertise in generative AI design engines and AI-assisted lean manufacturing of medical implants to push the envelope for development at the point-of-care.

He said this next-generation manufacturing system is designed specifically for 3D printing implants in the hospital environment.

Dr Keerati Charoencholvanich, head of orthopaedic surgery at Siriraj Hospital, said Meticuly's personalised titanium innovation is used by the hospital for elderly and frail patients where treatment options are limited.