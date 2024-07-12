Thaicom showcases carbon platform

SET-listed Thaicom has unveiled "CarbonWatch", Asean's first carbon credit platform powered by satellite and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The platform was certified by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization last month and aims to cash in on the company's space tech economy segment.

Patompob Suwansiri, chief executive of Thaicom, said the platform is part of its Earth Insights services, providing space-based solutions to various sectors.

Following the certification, Thaicom partnered with the Mae Fah Luang Foundation to use the platform in community forests to propel Thailand towards its goal of carbon neutrality and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The company will implement the platform in community forests and collaborate with other organisations to help Thailand become a low-carbon society, Mr Patompob said.

The CarbonWatch platform is the first carbon credit method for calculating carbon sequestration in trees using remote sensing technology integrated with AI, which is aligned with the Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction Program (T-VER).

He said the platform is Thailand's first carbon credit method under the T-VER scheme.

Mr Patompob said the platform can monitor carbon for deciduous dipterocarp forests and mixed deciduous forests in the North and Central regions of Thailand.

He said this platform showcases Thaicom's capacity to fortify businesses by leveraging space technology from Earth observation (EO) satellites, including geospatial data and satellite-image data, which it analyses with AI to create space tech services for customers.

An EO satellite is equipped with cameras or sensors. The satellites are designed to observe the planet from orbit for multiple purposes, such as environmental monitoring, meteorology or cartography.

Thaicom's geostationary satellite business accounts for 99% of revenue, while space tech contributes 1%.

The latter comprises three core services, including low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, a carbon credit management platform and software-defined satellites, which are the latest version.

Mr Patompob said Thaicom expects its space tech revenue stream to reach 20% of total revenue in three years.

Thaicom partners with two LEO satellite companies: Globalstar and OneWeb. Thaicom recently launched the Thaicom-Globalstar satellite gateway to provide LEO constellation services and solutions.

Globalstar is a global LEO satellite operator and a leading provider of satellite Internet of Things solutions and mobile satellite services.