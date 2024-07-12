Pink Line expected to raise occupancy at Impact

Mr Paul, centre right, is promoting Impact hosting the grand finale of 'Gourmet Master Chefs - Global Challenge 2024' on Oct 22 at Lenôtre Culinary Arts School Thailand, Muang Thong Thani.

SET-listed Bangkok Land estimates the Pink Line monorail will increase the traffic and occupancy rate of its exhibitions to 70% within five years.

Paul Kanjanapas, chief executive of Bangkok Land, the operator of Impact Exhibition Management, said during the first half of the year, the company's food, retail and exhibition businesses grew in line with its target.

This year Impact has attracted several concerts, events and incentive meetings, especially from China and India, he said.

"Next year, we will see how the arrival of the Pink Line transforms our business," Mr Paul said.

Bangkok Land invested 1.67 billion baht in the Pink Line extension, representing roughly half of the total investment in the expansion, which should be completed during the second half of 2025.

The extension consists of two stations -- one located in front of Impact Challenger Hall 1, and the other near the lakeside and Impact Forum.

The company invested more than 195 million baht to redevelop spaces to accommodate the stations, including a sky entrance and a new lobby for Challenger Hall 1, adding new restaurants and co-working spaces.

He said Impact Forum's Hall 4, which used to be a blind spot, would also be able to host more events, as the second station would be located nearby.

"We've started revising our strategy in pitching for events from both private and government sectors by highlighting our new public transport," said Mr Paul.

Within the next few months, a new Grab service centre will be unveiled at Impact to add to the transport options available for visitors, he said.

The ride-hailing centre would also enable local restaurants in Muang Thong Thani to offer promotions to exhibitors, said Mr Paul.

Impact's occupancy rate is 50%, which it wants to increase to 70% within five years, mainly driven by the Pink Line extension.

Project development around Muang Thong Thani's lakeside area will be a key focus, he said.

Several private hospitals are interested in buying land plots in this zone, while Silpakorn University wants to expand its campus to an adjacent plot, said Mr Paul.

Bangkok Land is planning a new five-star hotel as part of a mixed-use development project located by the lake, he said.

In an effort to increase traffic at Impact this year, the country is hosting the grand finale of "Gourmet Master Chefs - Global Challenge 2024" on Oct 22 at Lenôtre Culinary Arts School Thailand, Muang Thong Thani.

The event features 42 international teams, 30 leading chefs, as well as a jury panel that includes Hong Kong's Michelin-starred chef Cheng Kam Fu.

Lenôtre opened last year with an investment of more than 400 million baht, offering both short courses and professional training.