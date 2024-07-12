FTI disappointed by new power plan

A farmer prepares to transport sugar cane to a factory in Khon Kaen. Bagasse from the cane can be used as biomass fuel. (Photo: Patipat Janthong)

The state plan to reduce biomass and biogas fuels in the new power development plan (PDP) has disappointed the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), which wants the authorities to maintain or increase their proportion to make better use of agricultural waste.

Though the PDP, scheduled to be enforced from 2024 to 2037, promotes greater use of renewable power, the plan emphasises solar energy, with less focus on biomass and biogas contributions.

The proportion of renewable energy is set to increase to 51% of the total by 2037, up from 20% last year, with the remainder comprising gas, coal, nuclear energy and new energy solutions to reduce fossil fuel usage and save electricity, according to the PDP.

"It is true biomass must be burned to fuel power plants, but it releases less carbon dioxide than coal and gas," said Natee Sithiprassasana, chairman of the FTI's Renewable Energy Industry Club.

Biomass refers to a variety of leftover plants from farming, including rice husks, sugar cane bagasse, corncobs, unwanted parts of palms and wood chips.

These plants are beneficial because they absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen before they become agricultural waste, he said.

"I view them as fuels that will help speed up the government's efforts to achieve carbon neutrality," said Mr Natee.

The country set 2050 as the year it will strike a balance between carbon dioxide emissions and absorption to support international campaigns against global warming.

Under the new PDP, the shares of biomass and biogas-derived power will decrease to 1,046 megawatts and 936MW, respectively, by 2037, from the 2018 PDP targets of 5,790MW from biomass and 1,565MW from biogas.

The new targets are too low, though greater use of biomass can help farmers increase their revenue, said Mr Natee.

Using biomass as a renewable fuel can add value to agricultural materials, he said.

Consumers can benefit from lower power bills as the tariff for electricity derived from biomass and biogas fuels is 3 baht per kilowatt-hour, lower than the tariff for power generated from fossil fuels.

As of June 9, electricity from biomass and biogas supplied to the state grid totalled 2,100MW and 300MW, respectively, with total renewable power at 9,821MW, according to the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency.

Biogas can be produced from waste water from factories and animal waste in the agricultural sector.

This type of fuel did not draw interest from companies participating in the auction of new power plant projects under the state renewable scheme because of the low return on investment.

Mr Natee said the government should not focus too much on solar and wind energy, which requires the country to import power generation equipment.

The new PDP, which is part of the national energy plan, will be submitted for approval this year to the National Energy Policy Council, chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.