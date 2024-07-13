Cabinet set to approve assistance for farmers

Rice farmers work in the fields in Suphan Buri province. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

Measures to address public debt and support the agriculture sector are likely to be implemented soon, says Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.

Mr Julapun said an economic cabinet meeting on Monday chaired by the prime minister is expected to consider assistance measures, including for household debt relief.

"We are looking at various sectors and mechanisms to provide assistance, with measures to help each group," he said.

"However, it is necessary to wait for conclusions from relevant agencies."

Regarding additional stimulus measures for the real estate sector, Mr Julapun said it depends on the actual situation and proposals from other departments.

Discussions are ongoing with the Revenue Department about tax measures.

He said the timing of public assistance measures must be appropriate, as some measures have limitations. Some measures are within the minister's authority to implement, while others may require legal amendments.

A source from the Finance Ministry who requested anonymity said the public assistance measures to be considered by the cabinet next week include soft loans worth 100 billion baht to be distributed by Government Savings Bank, which was postponed to seek opinions from relevant agencies.

Previously, the government had implemented economic stimulus measures, such as those for the real estate sector, which included reducing transfer and mortgage fees, from 2% to 0.01% for transfer fees and from 1% to 0.01% for mortgage fees. Additionally, there was a corporate income tax exemption for three years for developers building homes priced under 1.5 million baht, and loans from Government Housing Bank. Since the cabinet approved these measures in April, they have injected 65 billion baht into the economy.

Moreover, the cabinet previously approved a fertiliser co-payment project to assist farmers by subsidising fertiliser costs at 500 baht per rai (up to 20 rai per farmer) for the 2024/2025 production season, requiring a budget of nearly 30 billion baht. There are about 4 million farming households in Thailand.