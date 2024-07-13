Workers ‘need skills upgrade to adapt’

SCG president Thammasak Sethaudom speaks at a “Learn to Earn Talk: Empowering the Learn to Earn Mindset” event held to promote the development of lifelong skills across all generations, with an emphasis on the job market. (Photo: Sagee Wongchaisuwan)

People of all ages, especially the younger generation, are being urged to improve their skills so that they can meet labour market demand and avoid employment “mismatches”.

The SCG Foundation and its partners recently held an event titled “Learn to Earn Talk: Empowering the Learn to Earn Mindset” to foster lifelong skills across all generations, with an emphasis on the job market.

SCG president Thammasak Sethaudom said that workers, especially the younger generation, are facing a rapidly changing world, and must adapt.

Research by the Thailand Development Research Institute showed that mismatches between professional skills and market demand lead to unemployment.

“The new generation must have hard skills to meet labour market demand and soft skills to work effectively with others,” Mr Thammasak said.

The event featured distinguished speakers from various sectors who shared their perspectives on lifelong learning.

Paramate Nisagornse, SCG vice-president of corporate administration, said the world is undergoing rapid changes caused by the advances of technology, environmental problems and wars.

He said these issues prompted SCG to adjust by creating employee development plans that emphasise soft skills, such as collaboration and communication, as well as technical skills, such as marketing and technology.

He also highlighted the blending of digital and classroom learning for employees to provide more learning opportunities.

However, Kraiyos Patrawart, managing director of the Equitable Education Fund (EEF), said that changing mindsets alone is insufficient and the education system must also change so people are better prepared.

He said Thailand faces educational disparity and poverty. A single-track conventional education system does not align with modern trends.

He said the EEF aims to create multi-track education opportunities both within and outside the formal education system.

This includes offering short courses at universities and providing academic and vocational training to create sustainable livelihoods, he said.

Prathana Jaiphong, director of the College of Lifelong Education at Chiang Mai University, said the university aims to develop short courses for the elderly so they have the skills they need to make at least 3,000 per month in income.