TAT eyes French market post-Olympics

General view of the Olympic rings at Place de la Bastille. (Reuters photo)

With the Paris Olympic Games estimated to attract fewer visitors than expected, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) forecasts the French market to strongly pick up after the event, with 42 billion baht in revenue earned from this market in 2024.

Soraya Homchuen, TAT director of the Paris office, said the French market is facing a slow period as the country held two rounds of elections on June 30 and July 7.

She said the flow of tourists would continue to slow during the Paris Olympics from July 26 to Aug 11 as a number of locals have to work as organisers of the event.

However, the agency predicted it would not take long to revive the market after the Olympics, with weaker crowds for this year's event as locals are concerned about soaring expenditure and congested traffic in Paris.

Ms Soraya said France initially forecast 16 million visitors during the event, but expensive airfares and accommodation means the number of international attendees could miss this target.

Earlier this month, Air France-KLM reportedly addressed concerns about a decline in the number of arrivals to Paris.

"While some have to remain in the country for work during the games, we found that many French people would like to escape the crowds. Families want to avoid the event, purchasing air tickets in advance and they have been travelling to Thailand since July 6, the start of the summer break for their children," she said.

Roughly 600 tour packages were sold as part of an "Olympic Getaway" campaign, which the agency launched with Carrefour in May and will continue selling until August to draw tourists after the games.

The agency will also partner with a large online agent to launch another flash sales promotional event during the Olympic Games.

In the first six months of this year, Thailand welcomed 380,013 French tourists, while the target for the whole year was set at 661,000 arrivals, generating 42.9 billion baht, which would be the same revenue as generated in 2019.

She said the number in the first half was higher than the half way mark of the entire annual target, while expenditure of this market is forecast at 65,008 baht per person, which is higher than the average of 55,000 baht.

Ms Soraya said another tailwind that would help boost the post-Olympic market is lower airfares.

Excluding the period of the Olympic Games, airfares have continued in a downward trend since June, she said.

The only remaining concern is seat capacity as direct flights between Thailand and France have recovered by only 70-75%.

Thai Airways International offers seven flights to Paris per week, down from 10 prior to the pandemic, while Air France has three flights per week, down from seven per week.