Trio team up for Google Workspace

True Corporation has partnered with Google and Street Smart to introduce comprehensive Google Workspace solutions and managed services to help businesses and organisations improve productivity through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies.

According to How Lih Ren, True's head of commercial, strategy and telcotech partnership, the move is to leverage the strengths of TrueBusiness, Google and Street Smart to equip enterprises to maximise the potential of what Google Workspace and Gemini have offered to improve productivity and collaboration through a suite of services tailored to the needs of modern businesses.

TrueBusiness is True's integrated communications and digital solutions provider for enterprises. Google Workspace is a collection of productivity apps in a single location.

"Our goal is to ensure the seamless integration of these solutions into the daily operations of businesses, fostering an environment of collaboration and productivity," Mr Lih Ren said.

According to Gartner, the future of work will impact organisations in the face of heightened expectations this year as the cost of work crisis reaches a breaking point. AI can create workforce opportunities and skills that overtake degrees as the paper ceiling crumbles. The paper ceiling refers to the barrier to prospective employees who do not hold a bachelor's degree.

Hybrid work is the preferred choice, a balance between the structure of office work and the freedom of remote work. Companies can save their overall operating costs by implementing a work-from-home policy of between 10% and 40%.

Gartner said tailored programmes are the latest trend as organisations increasingly invest in targeted credential programmes that prepare talent with the specific skills in advance. More than 40% of workers in Thailand with AI skills and expertise would be able to receive salary hikes, it noted.

Mr Lih Ren said AI in business is a major game changer and that most organisations would use it by 2028 and expect big benefits.

According to thethaiger.com, cdn.accesspartnership.com and McKinsey, 98% of employers and workers in Thailand expect to use generative AI (GenAI) in their organisations while using GenAI in a business strategically can automate up to 70% of tasks that take up employees' time.

GenAI has the potential to boost productivity by up to 14% for both skilled and unskilled workers.

On the subject of education, Mr Lih Ren said AI-driven platforms are transforming the traditional one-size-fits-all teaching model to a personalised learning experience, along with intelligent tutoring systems and analytical performance data.

Google Meet, Google Chat, Google Doc and Gmail are among the solutions tailored for businesses and enterprises to foster their operations and create new ways of working and communicating.

In the education sector, comprehensive solutions are available for teaching and learning with a variety of functions, such as allowing students to work together in real time on Google Docs or Google Slides, live streaming with up to 100,000 viewers, saving time when organising activities in the classroom.

Google Classroom and Google Assignment make it easy for teachers to create, manage, review and grade assignments.

True GWS Care+ features specialised Google Workspace-managed services. It is designed to streamline deployment and elevate productivity. The seamless integration ensures customers' teams remain agile and responsive in today's fast-paced business landscape.