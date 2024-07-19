PM promotes Thailand as financial hub

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin delivered a keynote address at the Finance Ministry's "Ignite Finance" Initiative on Friday, part of his "Ignite Thailand" vision to position the country as a global financial hub.
The "Ignite Finance" initiative seeks to propel Thailand onto the global financial stage with a strategic focus on banking, securities, derivatives, digital assets, and insurance. It aims to broaden financial accessibility for underserved communities and small businesses, fostering inclusive economic growth.
Supported by three main pillars:
- Future-Ready Regulation: The Finance Ministry stressed the need for a flexible, transparent regulatory environment supporting investment. A proposed bill aims to streamline regulations into a unified system, offering streamlined processes for businesses within the financial sphere.
- Next-Generation Incentives: "Ignite Finance" aims to position Thailand as an attractive destination for financial institutions, embracing policies to facilitate foreign companies, including work visas, competitive tax structures and strategic incentive programs.
- Empowered Ecosystem: The initiative will develop an advanced and transparent legal framework to support financial activities, building on Thailand’s pioneering digital asset laws. It also emphasises modern infrastructure to support businesses and enhance the quality of life for their employees, fostering continuous growth and innovation within the ecosystem.