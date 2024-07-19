PM promotes Thailand as financial hub

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at Government House on Thursday. Mr Srettha delivers a speech to promote Thailand as a global financial hub at the Finance Ministry on Friday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin delivered a keynote address at the Finance Ministry's "Ignite Finance" Initiative on Friday, part of his "Ignite Thailand" vision to position the country as a global financial hub.

The "Ignite Finance" initiative seeks to propel Thailand onto the global financial stage with a strategic focus on banking, securities, derivatives, digital assets, and insurance. It aims to broaden financial accessibility for underserved communities and small businesses, fostering inclusive economic growth.

Supported by three main pillars: