Call for firms to support Thai farmers

The Commerce Ministry has called for collaboration among Thai conglomerates to help purchase agricultural products to support farmers, so that they can have a more stable income.

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced plans and measures to manage agricultural products and secondary crops in the second half of the year.

He directed Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, commerce permanent secretary, and Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the Internal Trade Department (ITD), to coordinate with department stores, convenience stores and petrol stations to help purchase products from farmers to ensure the stability of agricultural prices.

“The conventional method in which government intervenes to support farm prices is not sustainable. On the other hand, the government should seek collaboration from large conglomerates such as PTT, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Thai Beverage, Tops and EmQuartier to help buy agricultural products by leveraging their corporate social responsibility activities,” said Mr Phumtham.

The 18 categories of secondary crops being monitored include 11 types of fruit: durian, mangosteen, rambutan, longkong, longan, pineapple, lychee, pomelo, tangerines, marian plum, mango, along with four types of vegetables comprising lemons, tomatoes, pumpkins and chilli peppers, and three types of root crops including shallots, onions and garlic.

The prices of fresh vegetables and fruit remain stable at present.

On July 18 this year, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told the commerce permanent secretary and ITD director-general to monitor the prices and quality of agricultural products in the second half of the year, with one of the measures to seek collaboration with large conglomerates to help support farmers, along with the other fruit management measures set for 2024.