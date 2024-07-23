AirAsia flights back to normal after global IT outage

Thai AirAsia said the global IT outage on Friday delayed 200 flights, affecting about 40,000 passengers, but the airline managed to operate every scheduled flight.

Tansita Akrarittipirom, head of commerce, said on Tueday that the AirAsia group had carried more than 500,000 travellers on 3,000 flights since Friday's failed Crowdstrike system security update crashed its departure control system.

Having to revert to manual processing had caused delays for two days.

As of Tuesday, the airline had resumed normal operations, having recovered all systems affected by the outage. However, it continued to run service recovery for customers impacted over the weekend.

Ms Tansita said manual processing involved meticulous regulatory and immigration compliance procedures to prioritise airline safety, security and border requirements.

Many travellers experienced long queues as they had to be verified individually. The high volume of flights and passengers over the weekend also contributed to flight delays.