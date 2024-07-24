NSTDA reveals crucial future technologies

Mr Sukit says artificial muscles are one of the top 10 technologies to watch out for in 2024.

Artificial muscles, engineered microbes and security robotics are among the top 10 technological advances to watch out for this year, as they will make an impact over the next 5-10 years, according to the National Science Technology and Development Agency (NSTDA).

"Of the total, half are digital technologies with the involvement of artificial intelligence [AI], clearly demonstrating the emerging AI era," said Sukit Limpijumnong, president of the NSTDA, during a keynote speech delivered on the subject of 10 technologies to watch out for in 2024 at the Thailand Tech Show 2024 held by NSTDA.

It is part of the MHESI Fair 2024 SCI-POWER For Future Thailand held by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, in collaboration with public and private sector partners during July 22-28 at the Queen Sirikit Convention Center.

The first development refers to artificial muscles. There is a demand for artificial muscles in the medical, automotive and industrial automation industries.

The second trend is human gut microbes for healthcare. In the near future, there may be the use of engineered microbes with novel or enhanced properties that can help monitor or treat specific diseases.

The third technology is the Digital Twin in healthcare which could help parties involved know the treatment results before the actual treatment or even assess patients' risk for various diseases in advance.

Companies in the US have developed a Digital Twin platform for diabetes patient care, simulating the patient's metabolic system based on various patient data. A company in Singapore has developed a system to predict the risk of chronic kidney disease in diabetic patients using an AI model that processes various medical history data.

In Thailand, there is a trend among leading medical technology companies, as well as health-tech startups, to introduce this technology.

The fourth trend is AI-augmented software development. The advancement of generative AI and Machine Learning has opened up opportunities for software developers to use AI in the processes of designing, creating, testing, and even marketing applications and software much more quickly.

It is estimated that this will increase the productivity of creating new software and applications by about 35-45%, while also reducing software development costs by up to 20% and shortening development time.

It is predicted that by 2028, about 75% of software engineers or programmers in organisations will use AI to assist in coding, compared to less than 10% currently doing so.

The fifth technology is AI wearable technology. The devices can collect real-time data through biometric sensors. When this data is analysed using deep learning algorithms, it provides users with accurate insights, suggestions, and recommendations. New generations of AI wearable devices are becoming faster and more accurate in their operations.

The A-MED team at NSTDA has developed an intelligent sensor system to support the care of the elderly and patients. This system can detect abnormal postures and movements, including sleeping positions, falls, and the location of incidents within buildings. It displays results and alerts caregivers in real-time.

The sixth trend is Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs). As cloud storage and Internet of Things (IoT) usage increase, the risk of data leaks has risen accordingly. The PETs technology is crucial in protecting data privacy, covering data sources to destinations.

This is achieved through new encryption methods that allows data to be processed on the cloud "without decryption". Some countries have already implemented PETs in finance, healthcare, and human resources sectors.

In Thailand, the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (Nectec) has developed PETs for use with IoT platforms in the industrial sector. This PETs technology is called Cyblion, which sounds similar to the name of a dog breed. It helps factories with data computation in the cloud. Nectec has already tested this technology in real-world conditions at Thanakorn Vegetable Oil Products Co Ltd.

The seventh trend is security robots which are being used in many countries. The global market for security robots is expected to reach $71.8 billion by 2027, with an annual growth rate of 17.8%.

In the Asia-Pacific region alone, this growth rate is nearly 20%. The main driving factor is the demand for this technology in military and national defence applications.

The eighth trend is direct battery recycling technology. In recent years, the demand for lithium-ion batteries has grown by more than 25% annually, and it is expected to increase tenfold by 2030. This has created a need for highly efficient recycling technologies.

Current battery recycling processes often rely on high heat or use toxic chemical processes. Efforts to avoid these two methods have led to "Direct Battery Recycling Technology", which reduces energy use and greenhouse gas emissions.

The technology uses physical processes such as sieving, cutting, grinding and separating materials to recycle them into new battery cathodes. It's estimated that this technology could reach a point where up to 90% of components can be recycled.

"It will also be able to reduce the demand for new mineral ores for battery production by more than 25% by 2030," said Mr Sukit.

The ninth technology is hydrogen for mobility, as current automobiles are gradually shifting from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. Hydrogen energy is expected to be another future energy option.

Thailand has the potential to produce biohydrogen due to its agricultural foundation, with methane from animal waste or various biomass as precursors, which is considered a type of green hydrogen.

The tenth trend is the next generation of Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS).

Aquaculture in Thailand is worth more than 100 billion baht annually. However, traditional farming methods like earthen pond culture and floating baskets have several disadvantages, such as high water usage, water pollution, and risk of aquatic diseases due to environmental changes.

RAS technology is a recirculating water system that treats waste and oxygenates the water. Its advantages include no need for water changes, high-density farming in small areas, better control of farming conditions, and improved monitoring of various factors compared to traditional methods, thus greatly reducing the risk of aquatic diseases.

NSTDA has developed RAS systems for shrimp and sea bass, which are important economic aquatic animals in Thailand. The developed system is cheaper than those in the market, allowing for faster returns on investment and easier control of the farming system.