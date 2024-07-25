Tech fair showcases AI and robotic advances

Visitors wait in a queue at the generative AI booth at the fair.

Artificial intelligence (AI), virtual and augmented reality technologies and space technology are among the highlights at the ongoing MHESI Fair 2024 SCI-POWER For Future Thailand.

Other highlights include robotics and mobility technology.

The fair, held by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), in collaboration with public and private sector partners, opened on Monday and continues until July 28 at the Queen Sirikit Convention Center in Bangkok.

The event aims to create awareness, inspiration, and investment opportunities while showcasing the power of science and technology, utilising local capabilities to foster economic growth and well-being in a sustainable way.

The fair features six thematic zones, which offer captivating exhibits and interactive experiences: Zone A, Inspired By Science; Zone B, Science for Lifelong Learning; Zone C, Startup Launchpad; Zone D, Science for Exponential Growth; Zone E, Science for All Well-Being; and Zone F, Science for Future Thailand.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit) is displaying soil collected on the moon by China's Chang'e 5 spacecraft at the fair.

Chang'e 5 was a robotic lunar sample return mission launched by China in November 2020.

Chang'e 5 marked a significant milestone for China's space programme, making it the third country after the US and the Soviet Union to retrieve lunar samples. The samples provide valuable scientific data for studying the moon's composition and geological history.

Moreover, Narit is also demonstrating a locally produced telescope control system at the fair.

An engineer at Narit's booth said that having a local telescope and control system would let Thailand have its own technological capability and reduce development costs, which was just a tenth of the cost of an imported telescope.

The control system is for the monitoring and tracing of objects in the sky such as satellites, which is related to national security.

The locally produced telescope will be used in the Phitsanulok regional observatory and Narit will hold discussions with Laos regarding use of the Thai device, according to an engineer.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency is exhibiting a space station simulation that was used in the Thai space movie Uranus 2324.

The design inspiration comes from modern spacecraft and Nasa's Lunar Gateway space station.

In Zone A, the exhibition of virtual reality, there is a generative AI photo booth and an area offering an art-science immersive experience.

Simon Leung, vice chairman of NetDragon Websoft Inc, a Chinese education and game provider, said the company and its local partner EDA (Thailand) was demonstrating the AI-powered platform "Aom-AI", which was jointly developed with MHESI. The platform will be available later this year in Thailand, allowing users to accumulate knowledge effectively and efficiently. The platform is an AI teacher.

Natasak Rodjanapiches, executive director of EDA (Thailand) Co Ltd, said the company was passionate about personalised learning.

The Aom-AI platform lets learners take control of their education, efficiently build knowledge, and achieve recognised certifications at a cost-effective price point.

"This fosters a lifelong love of learning that benefits both individuals and their careers," Mr Natasak said.

LOCAL RESEARCH

In Zone D, Pattamawadee Pochanukul, Thailand's Science Research and Innovation (TSRI) director, said TSRI showcases ground-breaking research and innovations that are driving exponential growth in Thailand's economy, society, and environment.

One example is the Hillkoff, a low-carbon coffee business model that fosters sustainable growth and shared prosperity for communities.

Another one is Winnonies, a platform providing electric motorcycle services with an automated battery swapping network, powered by AI.

Meanwhile, CiRA CORE, a deep-learning AI platform developed by Thai innovators, offers precise learning, memory, analysis, classification, and decision-making capabilities for diverse industrial applications.

This is seen as a testament to Thai ingenuity, and empowers businesses of all sizes to access sophisticated AI technology at an affordable cost. Its impact is already evident, with over 1,000 licences saving companies 600 million baht in foreign software imports, said Ms Pattamawadee.

The fair also showcases a RoboThespian robot from the UK, which can present a range of expressive movements and make speeches, alongside an AI dog. The fair also exhibits robots from the Institute of Field Robotics. Their prototypes allow disabled people to remotely control the robots so that they can interact with humans.