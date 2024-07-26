Korat shop selling Chinese goods creates a stir

Operator closes temporarily after visits by Thai officials, even though they found nothing amiss

The Wang Zhong Wang supermarket in downtown Nakhon Ratchasima is one of two in the northeastern province. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - A supermarket selling Chinese brands that was the talk of the town in this northeastern city closed temporarily on Friday with no prior notification.

Jirasak Sripetch, head of the provincial office of the Ministry of Commerce, speculated that the store manager might have become alarmed after several government agencies, including his office, looked into the business.

No irregularities were found, and the shop is not a Chinese business as it is operated by Thais, he said.

Nevertheless, the growing presence of Chinese businesspeople and investors — and businesses that cater mainly to Chinese customers — throughout Thailand has become a sensitive issue.

The branch of Wang Zhong Wang supermarket in downtown Nakon Ratchasima has become a focus for local residents worried about a Chinese “invasion”.

The sign outside the store is written in Chinese characters, with just two repeated sentences in Thai saying “Chinese supermarket”. The Chinese-language sign promotes Chinese goods from food to snacks.

Officials from several agencies visited the store on Wednesday and Thursday and found no irregularities. They included staff from the Excise Department, public health and local municipal officials, according to Mr Jirasak.

He called for calm from the public and said the store operator should not worry as officials were only doing their duty.

Nakhon Ratchasima has two branches of Wang Zhong Wang. Another one is located at the Central Nakhon Ratchasima shopping centre, according to company information, but it was not in the public spotlight.

Wang Zhong Wang was registered in the country as Wang Zhong Wang Chinese Supermarket Co in 2022, according to the same source of information. Its first branch was in the Thiem Ruam Mitr area in Bangkok. It has branches in several locations in the capital and in other provinces, including Chiang Mai and Pattaya.

The flood of cheap Chinese goods entering Thailand has been a growing source of concern, especially for small local business operators who say they cannot compete on price.

The government responded recently by ordering the collection of 7% value-added tax on all imported goods priced under 1,500 baht, including those purchased online. Such goods had previously been exempt from VAT.