SET seeks public feedback on new rules

(Bangkok Post File Photo)

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is seeking public feedback on proposals to extend warning signs to cover securities beyond common shares, to include trusts, property funds and infrastructure funds.

As well, it is seeking to amend regulations regarding companies subject to possible delisting to ensure that their financial health and operational performance have been strengthened before trading of their shares can be resumed.

Enhanced investor warning signs (C-signs) were introduced in the first quarter of 2024, and the SET is now looking to amend relevant criteria and is seeking public feedback as follows:

1) Expanding warning signs by posting C symbols such as CB, CS, CC and CF to trusts, property funds, and infrastructure funds. These warnings will be triggered when funds face risks or events that may impact their financial status, business operations or liquidity, or when there is a risk of fund dissolution. These requirements align with the existing rules for common shares.

2) Amending qualifications for resuming trading of listed companies subject to delisting to align with qualifications for new listings.

The SET has published the consultation document with full details on its website under the topic “Regulatory Enhancement of Trusts, Property Funds and Infrastructure Funds and Revision to the Rules for Listed Companies Subject to Possible Delisting”. Comments can be submitted until Aug 14 by following this link and filling out the form.