Operators call for tourism war room to reduce risks

Global survey highlights risks in Bangkok; innovative tourism supply also seen as lacking

A guide shows tourists landmarks depicted on the exterior of a transformer unit of the underground cable system on Maha Rat Road in Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Tourism operators have suggested that the government establish a tourism “war room” in collaboration with the private sector in an effort to tackle crimes against tourists.

They also say that more can be done to promote tourism supply development, beyond expanding airports.

They were responding to a recent survey in which Bangkok was ranked 30th among the 60 most risky cities to visit by Forbes Advisor, in connection with an article about travel insurance. Criteria used in the survey included crime risks, infrastructure security risks and digital security risks.

In Southeast Asia, Singapore scored 0 as the least risky city to visit, while Bangkok scored 53.45, reflecting risks in terms of personal security derived from crime, violence, terrorist threats, natural disasters and economic vulnerabilities, along with infrastructure security risks and digital security risks.

Adith Chairattananon, honorary secretary-general of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (Atta), said tourism supply development such as attractions or local logistics remains unclear.

Except for airport expansion to cater to aviation by 2030, nothing has been done to improve the quality of supply, in his view.

Mr Adith said accidents from traffic and construction-related incidents are concerning issues that need immediate improvement to protect both local residents and foreign tourists.

Foreign tourists as well as locals are also vulnerable to cybersecurity challenges, including incidents of fraud and call centre scams, which are widespread in Southeast Asia.

He said Thailand is still reliant on old tourism products such as Thai culture and natural destinations, without innovating new ways to attract visitors and ensure their safety and convenient travel.

Chamnan Srisawat, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, said the government must realise the weaknesses in terms of infrastructure and security that discourage foreign tourists from visiting Thailand.

The government should not only offer visa-free schemes or organise events and festivals, as it also needs to improve tourism supply within its four-year term.

He said the authorities should establish a tourism war room in collaboration with the private sector, who directly look after tourists, in order to ensure a safe and sound customer journey, as well as prevent crimes against tourists such as scams or the illegal use of local nominees.

For instance, to crack down on illegal tour operators, the war room could gather leading companies to directly report suspicious actions against tourists to the authorities running the war room.

He said Thailand should also ensure the development of public infrastructure without delay, whether it be transport or paths to ensure safe and convenient travel.