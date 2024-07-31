Thai talks with China target better trade relations

Mr Suchart, right, met with Mr Fei during the third meeting of the Sub-Committee on Trade and Investment between Thailand and China.

The Commerce Ministry has discussed trade cooperation between Thailand and China, aiming to expand the market for Thai livestock products and fruits to China and welcoming Chinese investment in emerging industries in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Suchart Chomklin, deputy commerce minister, said he was assigned by Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to participate in the third meeting of the Sub-Committee on Trade and Investment between Thailand and China as co-chairman with Li Fei, vice-commerce minister of China.

The meeting aims to promote bilateral trade cooperation in agricultural products and enhance the competitiveness of Thai products in China through various channels, including e-commerce cooperation, trade and investment promotion platforms, and expositions and events hosted by both sides.

The Thai side asked Chinese authorities to facilitate the export of Thai livestock products and fruits to China.

Mr Suchart also invited Chinese investors to invest in emerging industries including electric vehicles, clean energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence and aerospace science and technology, as well as to leverage the existing Asean-China free trade agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

China has been Thailand's top trade partner for 11 consecutive years.

In 2023, Thai trade with China was valued at US$105 billion, down 0.22% compared to the previous year.

In the first five months of 2024, trade volume between the two nations was $45.7 billion, up 4.24% year-on-year.

Key Thai exports product include fresh fruits, plastic pellets, computers and components, rubber products, and cassava products.

Key imports from China include machinery, electrical appliances and components, chemicals, steel and steel products, and automotive parts.