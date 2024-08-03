Ministry launches recovery project

Mr Phumtham, centre, said the ministry was assigned by the premier to introduce the three-month economic recovery plan from Aug 20 to Nov 20.

The Commerce Ministry has joined forces with government agencies to launch a nationwide economic recovery project over a period of three months which is expected to reduce the cost of living by up to 7 billion baht.

Following duscussions with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and other related ministries, Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the Commerce Ministry was assigned by the premier to introduce the three-month economic recovery plan from Aug 20 to Nov 20 in an effort to stimulate the grassroots economy due to the delayed implementation of the digital wallet handout.

The government is committed to moving forward with this project within the next three months in a bid to foster job creation and generate income for local communities prior to the implementation of the digital wallet scheme in the fourth quarter, which focuses on helping small businesses.

Aug 20 was set as the start date of the project at the mobile cabinet meeting in Ayutthaya.

The aim is to ease the cost of living for consumers by finding designated sales points for farmers to sell agricultural products with no costs.

Potential sales points which are easily accessable by the public include city halls, tourist destinations, Tong Chom (must-see) markets and Thong Fah (Blue Flag) mobile units.

The Public Health Ministry will assign volunteers to coordinate with municipalities in remote areas where there are no Blue Flag mobile units and promote the sales of agricultural produce as well as essential products for daily use via poom puang trucks, a mobile grocery service that serves communities.

Through cooperation with the public and private sectors, the government assures that the project will not affect small shops while agricultural products will not be underpriced.

"The price cuts will help reduce the cost of living by 7 billion baht and stimulate spending, driving the economy in the crucial late-year period. It will benefit all sectors, including consumers, farmers and businesses, whether large or small," said Mr Phumtham.