NBTC rolls out AI-driven complaints channel

The Traffy Fondue platform will officially receive complaints relating to telecom and broadcast services from Aug 12.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has officially launched a new channel for receiving complaints related to telecom and broadcast services through the existing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platform Traffy Fondue.

The platform will officially receive complaints relating to telecom and broadcast services from Aug 12. People can make a report or file a complaint related to malfunctions caused by subscription mobile or TV services, and request assistance in investigating suspicious service charges, as well as problems concerning the mobile number portability process or cluttered overhead cables.

According to NBTC chairman Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, the move is another effort to boost efficiency by improving the existing consumer complaints process concerning telecom and broadcasting services with a shorter process and lower costs.

The Traffy Fondue platform was developed by National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) and has been operating for two years. This was supported by funds from the NBTC.

Previously, the platform mainly aimed at being a communication channel for city or community problems between citizens and responsible agencies. Citizens were able to report problems to responsible people directly for quick resolution via Traffy Fondue's Line ID on their mobile phone, rather than having to go through an intermediary.

Through the platform, complaints or reports must arrive with sufficient information for the agencies to take action immediately, such as photos and locations on a map embedded with AI tech.

There are now more than 15,000 agencies using it as of June 2024, helping to reduce the workload of officials, increase efficiency, and enhance citizen participation.

More than 940,000 complaints were received between June 2022 and July 2024, with more than 733,000 cases completed, accounting for 77% of all complaints received.

Meanwhile, the platform has shown efficiency for resolving complaints in less time -- recorded at 3.8 days per case -- or 400% faster than the old system using a complaint centre.

Dr Sarana said the Traffy Fondue platform will directly help expand channels for people to report or file a complaint regarding their problem, in addition to the NBTC's existing channels including its website and 1200 call centre.

There are around 610 complaints per month on average via the NBTC's existing website and complaint centre, of which 600 are related to telecom services while the other 10 pertain to broadcasting.

"Through the platform, the NBTC and operators both in the telecom and broadcast business will collaborate to resolve the complaints so as to boost efficiency," Dr Sarana said.