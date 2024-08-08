Platform issues 'Partiposter' invitation

Partipost, a leading influencer marketing platform in Southeast Asia, has officially launched its service in Thailand by offering people the chance to become content creators.

Anyone with over 200 followers can become a "Partiposter" by joining campaigns, connecting with brands and earning cash through their content, according to the company.

According to Partipost founder and chief executive Jonathan Eg, the influencer marketing platform connects brands with a diverse network of influencers, enabling them to create authentic and impactful marketing campaigns.

Founded in Singapore, Partipost has rapidly expanded across Southeast Asia and currently operates in eight markets, namely Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Hong Kong and now Thailand.

Since the launch of the platform early in 2018, Partipost has now built a network of over 1 million influencers and has worked with more than 5,000 brands on over 12,000 marketing campaigns in eight different countries.

In Thailand, the platform soft-launched last year and has already acquired a community of over 3,000 influencers. It aims to increase the number of influencers to over 100,000 within the next 6-12 months.

"Thailand is a vibrant market with immense potential for influencer marketing, with a growing number of consumers turning to social media for product recommendations."

The platform empowers everyone, ranging from active social media users to established influencers, to collaborate with top brands and create authentic content that resonates with local audiences.

Mr Eg said traditional categories in Thailand such as beauty, fashion, foodies and travel remain highly popular. However, there has been a significant shift towards other influential niches.

Currently, the top content type in Thailand is food and beverages, which leads the way in terms of influencer campaign spending, accounting for about 39% of the total budget, followed by beauty and fashion, which accounts for about 17.4%.

Surprisingly, gadgets and automotives have risen to third place, capturing 10.6% of the overall budget.

Mr Eg said the platform's features provide seamless matches between brands and influencers, scalable regional campaigns, various tiers of influencers ranging from nano-micro-macro to celebrities, providing a diverse group of communities.

In the Asia-Pacific market, there has been an average increase of 37% in marketing budgets between 2023 and 2024. In addition, almost nine out of 10 people in the region now spend over two hours per day on social media.

Pawat Ruangdejworachai, president and chief executive of Media Intelligence Group, said a fragmented world and shifting media landscape have given rise to new consumer behaviours that require that authenticity and real connections are vital. Marketing communication is evolving rapidly, he noted.

Generative AI, advanced content tools and economic challenges have empowered consumers to become influencers, shaping a dynamic economy where anyone can impact brand narratives, Mr Pawat said.

For brands to connect meaningfully with audiences, embracing authenticity and leveraging technology is essential, fostering trust and loyalty in a constantly changing market, he added.

Kanokkun Changpun, associate director of marketing at Klook Technology (Thailand), a partner of Partipost, said partnering with Partipost had strengthened and reinforced the company's marketing strategy.

"The platform is easy to use and has a wide network of influencers, which when combined helped us to more effectively reach our target audience," she said. "Influencers play such a key role in the tourism industry in the modern landscape because the current generation of travellers seek out honest reviews."