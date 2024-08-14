Haier investing B10bn in Thai air-con plant

Chinese company says its first factory in Southeast Asia will create 3,000 jobs

Haier executives gather at a groundbreaking ceremony for the company’s 10-billion-baht first air-conditioner manufacturing plant, at the WHA Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate in Chon Buri. (Photo supplied)

Haier, the Chinese consumer electronics and home appliance company, has invested 10 billion baht to set up its first air-conditioner manufacturing plant in Thailand to tap the rapid growth of the air-conditioner market in Thailand worth more than 1 billion baht.

The facility, Haier’s first factory in Southeast Asia, will be located in the WHA Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate in Chon Buri province.

Zhou Yunjie, chairman of the board of Haier Group, said the establishment of the plant in Thailand reflects the country’s strategic geographical advantages, which provide excellent connectivity to neighbouring countries.

Construction will be carried out in three phases, with completion expected by 2027, he said.

The first phase, targeting initial annual production of 3 million units, will start in September 2025. The second and third phases will be completed in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

“Once fully operational, this facility will be the largest air-conditioner manufacturing base in Southeast Asia and Haier’s largest overseas manufacturing hub for air-conditioners,” Mr Zhou said.

Haier is also committed to building a strong and capable workforce through collaboration between the industrial sector and local communities, he added.

In the next two years, once the factory is fully operational, it is expected to create economic value, distribute income within the community, and generate over 3,000 jobs in Chon Buri, further supporting Thailand’s economic development, the company said.