Get to know the HKUST Digital MBA Program | Not Just Any Online Degree

Considering an MBA? Discover the HKUST Digital MBA - A Flexible, Captivating Journey to Senior Leadership.

Are you seeking a high-quality online MBA program that can prepare you to become a senior leader within your company? Look no further than the HKUST Digital MBA - a cutting-edge, part-time program designed to empower ambitious working professionals like you to achieve unprecedented success.

Blending the Convenience of Online with the Power of In-Person

This dynamic 2-year degree seamlessly combines the flexibility of 50% self-paced online learning with the unparalleled value of 50% live virtual classes. Say goodbye to the constraints of a traditional MBA and hello to a learning experience tailored to your lifestyle.

Kick-start Your Journey with an Immersive On-Campus Experience

Your HKUST Digital MBA journey begins with a game-changing Immersion Week on our state-of-the-art Hong Kong campus. Get ready to be inspired as you join a cohort of talented professionals from around the world, engage in captivating courses, and build lasting connections with faculty, students, and alumni.

Elevate Your Expertise with Exclusive Face-to-Face Electives

The real magic happens when you blend the convenience of online learning with the power of in-person interactions. Our program offers you the unique opportunity to take face-to-face elective courses, granting you access to invaluable networking opportunities and hands-on learning experiences.

Embark on a Global Adventure

Unlock a world of possibilities with an exclusive global study tour. Venture beyond the borders of Hong Kong, immerse yourself in a new cultural landscape, and take your learning to new heights as you attend classes at one of our prestigious partner schools. The first cohort of Digital MBA students experienced this captivating journey at Warwick Business School.

Take Action Today

With its educational excellence, the HKUST MBA program has been recognised as the #1 ranked MBA program in the Asia-Pacific region according to both the Bloomberg Businessweek Best Business Schools 2023-24 ranking and the Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2024 for Hong Kong.

Book a consultation with us, and we'll provide all the details you need to apply for this program. https://bit.ly/4bMFCul

Start your application today! Apply Now! https://bit.ly/3M4i5dR

Take a closer look at the DiMBA Class Profiles (Intake 2021 - 2023)

Over the past three cohorts, we have attracted students from over 20 nationalites. With an average of 12 years of work experience, our students bring a wealth of professional expertise to the table.

Our classes comprise of students coming from various locations around the world, including Australia, the United States, the Philippines, Japan, Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, and more.

Furthermore, our students come from a range of industry backgrounds, including banking and finance, technology, pharmaceuticals, real-estate, aviation, among others. This diverse mix of backgrounds will foster insightful discussions and allow for a comprehensive exploration of various business domains.