E-commerce firms to be quizzed on Chinese imports

Caretaker industry minister hopes talks will lead to measures to ease impact on Thai firms

Shipping containers are seen at Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The government is preparing to invite key e-commerce platform operators to discuss the impact of low-cost imported products from China, according to Pimphattra Wichaikul, the caretaker industry minister.

The move follows a cabinet resolution on Tuesday instructing state agencies to find new measures to ease the impact of the influx of Chinese products on local manufacturers, especially small and medium-sized enterprises.

Concern has intensified since the entry of the Chinese online retailer Temu in the Thai market, offering substantial product discounts on its platform.

“The government expects online platform operators to cooperate and join the talk,” said Ms Pimphattra, who like all ministers is now serving in a caretaker capacity following the court-ordered dismissal of Srettha Thavisin from the prime minister’s position on Wednesday.

The Industry, Commerce and Finance ministries, the Food and Drug Administration and the Consumer Protection Board will join the meeting with the e-commerce firms, including Lazada, Shopee and Temu, she said.

Nattapol Rangsitpol, the permanent secretary to the Ministry of Industry, said it would talk with the Ministry of Finance about a proposal to increase taxes on products dumped in the Thai market by regional neighbours.

Industry officials will also suggest the finance ministry issue a regulation empowering authorities to inspect warehouses in duty-free zones, said Mr Nattapol.

The government is currently not empowered to conduct such inspections of imported products in these zones, he said.

Mr Nattapol and Ms Pimphattra made the comments while attending a seminar on artificial intelligence technology in the industrial sector, organised by LIV-24 Co, which offers AI technology for security at factories.

The company is a subsidiary of the housing developer Sansiri Plc.

Niramon Direkmahamongkol, the managing director of LIV-24, said digital technology will increasingly play a key role in developing businesses, including helping entrepreneurs improve security systems.