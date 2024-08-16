Thai Lion Air beefs up fleet, adds routes

Thai Lion Air is ramping up its fleet and returning to its routes as tourism demand grows, targeting 6-7 million passengers and a profit for the first time post-pandemic.

Nuntaporn Komonsittivate, head of commercial at Thai Lion Air, said its domestic and international routes have recovered by 60% as it now operates 20 jets, rising from 11 the past few years.

She said the average load factor for domestic and international routes this year should be 85% and 75%, respectively.

The airline also added new destinations this year: Penang, Malaysia and Ahmedabad, India.

In the second half, Mrs Nuntaporn said Thai Lion Air plans to receive five aircraft of the same type, including Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737-900ER, which should pave the way for new destinations such as India's Amritsar and Hong Kong.

It will also increase flights to Japan via Taipei, direct flights to cities in China, and domestic routes, already resuming all routes suspended during the pandemic, but only with capacity of 50-60% compared to 2019.

She said if the airline can secure a seat quota from the 7,000 available seats to India, which is under the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand's allocation, it will increase the number of flights to Bangalore and Mumbai.

"As Thailand and other Asian destinations have been active in launching tourism campaigns, this high season should be bustling," said Mrs Nuntaporn.

She said the visa-free initiative also boosted the flow of Chinese and Indian travellers, resulting in a strong load factor on these routes, while more Thais are eager to visit China.

However, negative factors to watch remain with high household debt and sluggish spending power, which might impact travel decisions.

In 2019, Thai Lion Air registered 13-14 million passengers while using 35 aircraft.

Prior to the pandemic, China was its key destination with 22 routes, compared to only six routes this year.

She said another five aircraft are expected to be delivered next year, expanding its fleet to 30 aircraft.

With more capacity, it would consider resuming services to cities in Japan such as Fukuoka, Nagoya and Osaka, which it suspended during the pandemic.

"We want to get our fleet back to the same size as 2019 as soon as possible," said Mrs Nuntaporn.

She said the airline is committed to operating at Don Mueang airport and does not have any plan to use U-tapao airport as a new hub as previously planned.

As a part of the Airlines Association of Thailand, she said all members are now preparing to propose to the Revenue Department a new method to collect jet fuel excise tax.