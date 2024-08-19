KEX Express changes name to KEX

KEX delivery vehicles parked outside the company's logistics centre.

KEX Express (Thailand) has announced a strategic rebrand, changing its name and trademark to "KEX".

The express delivery provider aims to elevate its service strength through creativity and innovation to meet customers' needs, said chief executive Alex Ng.

KEX will be promoted at all service points nationwide and across all social media platforms, along with more prominent media advertising following the name change, effective as of Aug 8, he said.

Mr Ng said the rebranding reflects the company's readiness to handle the complexities of modern logistics, ensuring high-quality, reliable deliveries and laying the foundation for continued market leadership.

"We are committed to excellence in service and community support to ensure efficient services accessible to everyone, with fast, reliable delivery solutions and a robust network of service points and distribution centres, guaranteeing seamless global connectivity," he said.

The rebrand is one of several strategies jointly undertaken by the company and its new major shareholder, SF Express, the largest integrated logistics service provider in China and throughout Asia.

This collaboration aims for a smooth transition and future business growth, enhancing KEX's capabilities and market reach in line with its global leadership vision, while maintaining local excellence, according to KEX.

New innovations and technologies will be implemented to cover customer needs, said Mr Ng.

The company is committed to redefining express delivery by leveraging SF Express's global network and advanced technology to offer faster, more reliable and innovative solutions, he said.

KEX remains dedicated to prioritising customer trust and satisfaction, which have always been the core of its business operations, said Mr Ng.

"Our motto is innovation and creativity. This rebrand signifies a shift towards a more agile, creative and globally connected organisation," he said.

"KEX combines world-class logistics capabilities with deep local market understanding, reflecting our mission to provide superior delivery solutions, connecting the world while offering unmatched local services. We are excited to embark on this new era of seamless global connectivity and local deliveries."