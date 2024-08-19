Talks aim to tackle Chinese lorries in Thailand

Truck owners complain about the impact of Chinese lorries operating in Thailand. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Commerce Ministry is preparing to hold discussions with logistics service providers concerning the impact of nominees from China on the transportation sector.

On Friday, the Commerce Ministry will invite logistics service providers, representatives of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai National Shippers’ Council, and related government agencies to address concerns of the private sector, which includes the Thai Retailers Association, the Association of Thai Travel Agents, and business operators in the fields of engineering as well as architects.

They will discuss the impact of Chinese lorries now seen operating in Thailand to identify better measures aimed at regulating these foreign companies, whose origin is not immediately apparent, and ensure they cannot gain any advantages over Thai business operators, said a Commerce Ministry source who requested anonymity.

Ronnarong Phoolpipat, director-general of the Foreign Trade Department, last week said the department was in talks with Thai entrepreneurs in all industrial sectors affected by foreign imports, such as ceramics, apparel, footwear, and construction materials, to reduce the impact on such entrepreneurs by deploying trade remedies which are non-discriminatory, comply with international standards, and do not create unnecessary obstacles to trade.

“The department is taking remedial action against imports which are threatening domestic industry, such as anti-dumping action, countervailing duty measures, and safeguard action. However, entrepreneurs should also adapt and prepare for the competition,” Mr Ronnarong said.

Entrepreneurs who are affected by imported products are encouraged to inform the department so that investigations can be carried out and further action taken if necessary.

The department, in collaboration with partner agencies, conducted on-site inspections of businesses suspected to be operated by nominees last Wednesday.

The inspections focused on aspects such as business registration and licensing, and quality standards, according to the Thai Industrial Standard Institute and the Thai Food and Drug Administration.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Business Development, said the department is inspecting businesses which use Thais as nominee shareholders to conceal foreign ownership and conduct business in Thailand, thereby circumventing the provisions of the Foreign Business Act of 1999.

These businesses include tourism and related businesses, real estate trading, hotels and resorts, and logistics businesses.

Furthermore, the department helps build capacity and develop skills in various fields for entrepreneurs, especially small and medium-sized enterprises to be resilient and competitive amid the changing business landscape through training in e-commerce, digital marketing, and product development in response to global trends.