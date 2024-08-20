FTI losses rise to B170m among Thai hotels

Combined losses from the collapse of the German tour firm FTI Group among Thai hotels has surged to 170 million baht, up from 111 million baht gathered from a preliminary survey made in June.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), said 179 hotels across Thailand had been affected. The majority of the hotels affected by FTI Group's demise are located in the south of the country (113 hotels), followed by hotels in Bangkok (33 hotels).

Hotels in the South also faced the most severe financial impact, estimated at 141 million baht, followed by those in Bangkok and the east of the country at 19 million baht and 8.4 million baht, respectively.

According to the THA, all categories of hotel, including local brands and international chains, had been unable to collect payments from the company.

Some hotel companies lost over 10 million baht as they have several properties targeting European guests and had signed contracts with the FTI Group.

Mr Thienprasit said the association has already submitted a letter to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), which would help bring up this issue with the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the German Embassy.

However, if there is no progress regarding this case, some hotels might consider suing partner agents of FTI which are registered in Thailand, as this is another applicable method through which they could be compensated while still waiting for the ministry to help.

"Hotels have to think about other solutions as the abrupt changes in politics recently might delay this issue further," said Mr Thienprasit.

He said the new government under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra should maintain active tourism promotions, as those initiatives have helped boost tourism over the past year.

"Former premier Srettha Thavisin was quite enthusiastic and responsive in dealing with tourism issues. We hope the new leader will keep the same quick pace as the high season is approaching," he said.

Suksit Suvunditkul, president of the southern chapter of the THA, said hotel businesses in the South during this low season remained at 60% occupancy, which is the same level as last year due to monsoon season along the Andaman coast.

He said that even though many festive events have been added to the calendar, there has only been a slight improvement among premium hotels.

Mr Suksit said that as the former prime minister initiated the idea to develop many forms of transport infrastructure in the South, particularly a new international airport in Phangnga to offset the congestion at Phuket International Airport, tourism operators hope the new government will continue these projects.