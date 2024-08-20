Hungary to discuss EU trade deals

Hungary, the current president of the Council of the European Union, will discuss three Asean-EU free trade agreements (FTAs) including one pertaining to Thailand in November, according to Sandor Sipos, the Hungarian Ambassador to Thailand.

Mr Sipos made the remarks on Monday night during a jazz concert to celebrate Hungary's EU presidency from July 1 to Dec 31 of this year at the Peninsula Bangkok Hotel.

During his opening remarks, Mr Sipos said it would be a very special occasion for Hungary as the EU president to strengthen Asean's relations with Europe.

"In this regard, I am pleased to note that [further negotiations about] the three free trade agreements will be organised with Asean countries during the Hungarian presidency, including the next FTA negotiation round with Thailand in November," he said.

Thailand and Hungary are both export-oriented countries.

Hungary will keep strengthening trade relations with this region during its presidency of the EU, he added.

"We will continue the work of the previous presidency and we will act to bring closer the European family to our Thai friends," Mr Sipos said.

"I would like to assure you that Hungary will continue working to enhance the relationship with Thailand based on mutual respect as well as respect for each others' values and traditions," he said.

Hungary will pass the baton to Poland next year.

According to the EU website, Hungary will focus on seven themes, including enhancing the EU's competitiveness, reinforcing the EU's defence policy, stemming illegal migration, promoting a farmer-oriented EU agricultural policy, and addressing demographic challenges.