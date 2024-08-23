Hilton Garden Inn Rayong to open its doors to public

Lights illuminate the pool at the Hilton Garden Inn Rayong.

Hilton Garden Inn Rayong, a joint venture between Central Pattana and Hilton, opens its doors in Rayong this week.

Strategically located next to Central Rayong mall, the province's largest lifestyle destination, the hotel marks the brand's entry into the city and is the latest addition to Hilton's growing Hilton Garden Inn portfolio.

"Hilton Garden Inn Rayong brings thoughtful design and contemporary amenities to one of Thailand's most dynamic cities. Centrally located and a stone's throw away from Koh Samet and Ban Phe, the hotel serves as a welcoming retreat for both business and leisure travellers," said Rudolf Troestler, regional general manager for Thailand & Laos at Hilton.

"We look forward to offering guests a seamless blend of relaxation and convenience, anchored on the brand's hospitality."

The hotel has 200 rooms and is designed to accommodate a range of needs, from solo travellers to business trips, or larger groups of family and friends.

Each room is fully equipped with modern amenities, providing a balanced blend of style and functionality.

The restaurant Together & Co serves local specialities alongside international favourites in a vibrant social setting.

Guests looking for a spot of relaxation and recreation can enjoy drinks by expansive city views at the Social rooftop restaurant and bar, overlooking the pool and above the fitness centre.

Phoom Chirathivat, head of hotel investments and operation at Central Pattana, said the company is delighted to collaborate with Hilton again following the success of Hilton Pattaya.

"The launch of Hilton Garden Inn Rayong strengthens our hotel business and complements our 'retail-led mixed-use development' strategy. This hotel is strategically positioned to cater to the diverse needs of our guests. We aim to create a seamless travel experience and cater to both business and leisure travellers, elevating Rayong's tourism and hospitality industry to international standards," said Mr Phoom.

Hilton Garden Inn recently surpassed 100 properties in Asia-Pacific. With more than 200 in the pipeline, the brand will play a key role in contributing to Hilton's target to achieve over 1,000 trading hotels in the region by 2025.

In the last few months, Hilton announced it has signed Hilton Garden Inn Mui Ne Beach in Vietnam and Hilton Garden Inn Manado in Indonesia.

The Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside and Hilton Garden Inn Surat in India are slated to open by the end of this year.