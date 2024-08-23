Raimon Land confirms full compliance with SET and SEC regulations

Raimon Land Plc (RML) issued a statement refuting the allegations made by Arthit Narula, a retail shareholder holding 0.34% of the company's shares. RML clarified that it has no connection with the embattled Energy Absolute Plc (EA) or its executives and major shareholders. The statement also referenced RML, Patee Sarasin, the Narongdej family, and Mesa Thai Pte, one of its major shareholders.

According to the statement EA and its major shareholder neither have connection with our capital increase nor involvement with RML. Mr Arthit's assertions regarding a supposed connection between EA, its CEO Somphote Ahunai, and RML are false and groundless.

The accusations made by Mr Arthit are baseless and malicious, aimed at misleading the public into believing that RML is failing to raise capital and will be embroiled in corporate scandals and investigations. He further alleges that RML is violating laws and regulations set by the SEC and SET, all of which are entirely false and have caused significant, irreparable damage to RML and its stakeholders, the statement read.

"Mr Arthit has been calling, messaging and emailing me for sometimes. I had not responded to him," said John Tay, a representative of MESA Thai, confirming the accusation is totally untrue.

Mr Patee also denied the false accusations made by Mr Arthit which has negatively impacted his reputation and businesses.

He said RML wishes to assure the public that our capital increase is fully compliant with the relevant laws and regulations of the SEC and SET.

Furthermore, Mr Arthit's claim that RML is engaged in corporate fraud has created confusion, causing extensive harm to the company's credibility and reputation, while jeopardising our business opportunities, he said.

RML, Mr Patee and affected major shareholders will institute and pursue all available civil and criminal legal action, along with other legal remedies, against Mr Arthit to the fullest extent on such falsified information and causing damages to the company and its stakeholders to protect the interests of the company and stakeholders, according to the statement.