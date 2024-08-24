Event organisers play both sides

Companies benefit from Chinese exhibitors, but push for stronger rules for cheap imports

Visitors throng a recent Thailand Mobile Expo at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. (File photo)

Event organisers and venue operators have urged the government to carefully manage the influx of cheap Chinese goods to protect Thai manufacturers.

Sakchai Pattarapreechakul, executive director of N.C.C. Management and Development, the operator of Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), said the number of Chinese exhibitors participating at events at the centre has grown by 30% from last year, helping drive this year's revenue.

The increase in Chinese exhibitors was driven by pent-up demand during the pandemic, while Beijing has encouraged Chinese businesses to expand overseas to stimulate the economy, said Mr Sakchai.

He said the permanent visa-free scheme between China and Thailand also facilitates visits for both Chinese buyers and sellers.

"Trade exhibitions are seen as an upstream investment opportunity for the country's supply chain," said Mr Sakchai. "Thailand is a good marketplace for the region because of its wide variety of hotels and exhibition venues."

However, the government should strengthen regulations on imported Chinese goods, ensuring safe, quality products are legally traded, he said. The effort should prevent low-grade goods from overwhelming local products based on price competition, said Mr Sakchai.

He said the company expects 7-8% revenue and traffic growth this year, in line with the market average as the Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) segment recovers.

Sanchai Noombunnam, country general manager of Informa Markets (Thailand), an exhibition organiser, said the company usually adjusts the quota for Chinese exhibitors and brands for each event.

For instance, trade exhibitions in the energy industry would have a high number of Chinese operators, as the country features many global brands, but exhibitions targeting electronics and industrial parts might have lower quotas, in order to protect Thai manufacturers.

Informa is hosting the 30th Food & Hospitality Thailand 2024 at QSNCC this weekend, and Mr Sanchai anticipates Chinese exhibitors will account for 20% of exhibitors at this trade show.

He said the exhibitors were selected for their premium products at valuable prices, catering to the hospitality trend that requires Thai hotels to target high-spending tourists over the mass market.

Most of the Chinese goods are furniture, decorative products or hotel appliances, such as food machines and refrigerators.