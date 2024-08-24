A drive for smart facility operations

Metthier is on the right track, reflected in its performance, and it will capture growing customer demand, says Mr Kayon.

Metthier, the country's first smart facility management service provider, has capitalised on its platform-driven workforce operations and advanced technologies to serve growing customer demand in the domestic market.

The market is worth billions of baht and continues to grow steadily, expanding by up to 10% this year, according to the company.

Listing its mission as "drive above the ordinary", Metthier is set to become a flagship of SET-listed Sky ICT as the latter diversifies into tech-driven services for all business sectors.

Kayon Tantichatiwat, chief executive of Metthier, told the Bangkok Post the company sees business opportunities amid a sluggish economy and the country's manpower crisis.

PLATFORM EMPHASIS

Metthier was previously called GFIN (Thailand), a CCTV software solution provider, which was taken over by Sky ICT six years ago. GFIN was renamed Metthier last year.

In July 2023, Sky ICT also acquired a 100% share of Siam Administrative Management and Security Guards Company Ltd (SAMCO), a major player in Thailand's security services industry.

The transaction expanded Sky's portfolio through the synergy of Metthier and SAMCO's capabilities in providing comprehensive facility management and smart security services.

Sky ICT wanted to create a new era in security services, expanding its private customer base in facilities management by capitalising on innovation, said Mr Kayon.

Metthier has around 7,500 employees, of which more than 4,000 are in the security field, 3,000 are cleaning staff and the rest work in back office and management.

Metthier offers four services: smart building services, a security-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, conventional and smart facility management, and cash-in-transit (CIT).

"Our operations are handled through a platform-driven process," he said.

Mr Kayon said security and cleaning staff use walkie-talkies (MettTalk) distributed by the company. The device has an app, MettLink, as the main channel connecting staff with the company's platform.

The company's management runs routine operations connecting all security guards and cleaners on a real-time basis through a platform called MettForce.

"Metthier believes platform-based operations is a unique method for a smart facility service provider and ensures performance efficiency," he said.

The company also applies platform-based operations to its CIT service, which has 120 vans for carrying cash between banks and ATMs.

Metthier transformed its CIT operations from a mainly manual process previously operated by SAMCO to a web-based data procedure.

The web-based approach driven by artificial intelligence (AI) provides an analytics dashboard that improves CIT operations performance and reduces operating costs, said Mr Kayon.

Metthier's intelligent patrol robot at Iconsiam mall.

PATROL ROBOT

In July, Metthier launched the country's first intelligent patrol robot: MettBot GR3000L.

Driven by AI, Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud technologies, the robot can be used both indoors and outdoors to enhance security and reduce customers' operating costs in security areas.

The robot is being given a test run at Iconsiam mall, one of Metthier's key clients. The company has one model for the trial operation.

"The move is part of our business mission to 'drive above the ordinary', providing tech-based solutions for all sectors and promoting innovation," he said.

The robot forms a branch of the smart facility management model that changed following the impact of the pandemic, said Mr Kayon.

Demand for smart solutions to increase operating efficiency and reduce costs continues to grow, driven by AI and a green economy model, as well as net-zero policies, he said.

The robot was jointly developed by the company and a robot manufacturer in China. The model is more complicated than a general robot as its multiple functions and intelligent equipment are integrated with sensors for environmental perception, dynamic decision-making and alarm systems, said Mr Kayon.

The robot features autonomous perception, automatic navigation, obstacle avoidance and object recognition, he said. It is designed to assist workers in doing basic, repetitive or hazardous tasks, said Mr Kayon.

The robot can be used in government offices, enterprise parks, industrial parks, university campuses, transport hubs and shopping malls, he said.

The unit has advanced multi-sensor fusion positioning and navigation technology, as well as a monitoring capability to avoid blind spots during panoramic monitoring.

The robot can be controlled remotely via a platform and has history tracing, supports 4G/5G wireless broadband systems and a local area network system, said Mr Kayon.

He said the machine's functions include auto-patrol based on a set plan, a one-click arrival feature once the administrator specifies the task's location on a map, automatic charging, tele-controls, audio and video playback, and an abnormality alert.

DEPLOYMENT PIPELINE

Metthier also provides 10 intelligent cleaning robots to its corporate customers, with five allotted for hospitals and the remainder for corporate customers such as King Power, the Government Complex and warehouses.

The company began providing the cleaning robots earlier this year, with software jointly developed by Metthier and another Chinese partner.

Mr Kayon said Metthier plans to import another 10 cleaning robots this year to serve demand.

The company wants to enhance its service efficiency using various technologies, including the Metthier Intelligent Operation Center, AI-based CCTV, 3D visualisation, digital mapping, smart robots and the MettLink app platform connecting security guards and cleaning staff in real-time.

FRUITFUL POTENTIAL

Metthier recently upgraded its revenue target this year to 1.8 billion baht, representing 30% growth, in line with the steady expansion of its business. The previous target was 1.5 billion baht, a gain of 15%.

The company noticed a gap in the market, with growing demand for smart facility management solutions and a limited number of providers, especially those incorporating advanced technology to enhance employee productivity, he said.

"The three core drivers of the company are smart facility management, security-as-a-service platform and traditional facility management," Mr Kayon said.

Metthier has been shifting from traditional security and cleaning towards services driven by technology, aiming to enhance customer safety and improve their quality of life, he said.

This business rejig comes after closing deals with new customers in the industrial and hospital sectors, as well as a strategic expansion into new targeted segments, said Mr Kayon.

The company's clientele includes more than 350 private organisations across various industries, he said.

Metthier established branch offices in Chon Buri and Chiang Mai to deliver tech-driven services and meet increasing demand for smart facility management in industrial estates and targeted business sectors in the eastern and northern regions.

"The business adjustment follows intensive marketing efforts since launching last year, coupled with positive feedback from customers," said Mr Kayon.

Under the 2024 strategic plan, the company is preparing to expand its workforce to 10,000 to accommodate the business growth.

In addition, Metthier now offers its services in northern Thailand, catering to the recovery of the industrial and tourism sectors and leading to continuous development of new projects in the two sectors, he said.

The multi-billion-baht real estate management market in Thailand is growing steadily, especially property, office buildings, industrial factories, hospitals and health centres, said Mr Kayon.

LABOUR SHORTAGE

A significant challenge is the labour shortage in security services. As the real estate management sector grows, competition increases and companies want to leverage technology to enhance service quality and operational efficiency, he said.

"There is a noticeable trend towards the adoption and application of various technologies such as AI, big data and IoT to address sustainable management and improve people's quality of life," Mr Kayon said.

Metthier secured 380 service contracts for its security and cleaning services from 350 corporate customers. The number is expected to increase to 400 by the end of this year, he said.

Mr Kayon said the shortage of security labour underscores the potential for tech-driven facility management.

Tech-driven service can help customers facilitate their operations and trim costs, he said.

"Metthier is on the right track based on our performance, and it will capture growing customer demand," said Mr Kayon.