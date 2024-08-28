Measures deployed for those damaged by floods

An aerial view of the flooded residential zone in Tha Wang Pha district in Nan on Aug 22. Photo Courtesy of Disaster Response Association of Thailand Facebook Page

The Finance Ministry has mobilised up to 14 financial measures including debt suspension and liquidity support to assist residents and businesses affected by the ongoing floods.

According to caretaker Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul, the measures, which have already been approved by caretaker Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, address problems generated by the floods affecting people and enterprises, providing them with relief.

Mr Paopoom said the financial assistance measures include a debt suspension programme offered by the Government Savings Bank for retail customers with a credit limit of up to 10 million baht. These customers are entitled to defer principal payments and receive a 50% interest reduction for a period of three months.

The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives is providing liquidity support and recovery measures for its customers, with a total budget of 20 billion baht. This includes an emergency loan programme for this year and next, with the maximum set at 50,000 baht per borrower at the minimum retail rate (MRR). The bank's MRR is currently 6.97% per year.

The loan term is up to three years, with a six-month interest-free period.

Another programme offers rehabilitation and quality-of-life improvement loans, with a maximum of 500,000 baht per borrower at an MRR of 2% per year, with a loan term of up to 15 years.

In addition, the Government Housing Bank is offering a reduction in monthly instalments and interest rates for existing customers, who will receive a 50% reduction in monthly payments from the regular amount and an interest rate reduction to 2% per year for a period of six months.

Debt restructuring measures are also available for customers who missed payments for more than three consecutive months, or are undergoing debt restructuring. These customers are exempt from interest and instalment payments for the first six months in the case of death or a permanent disability.

The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand is offering a capital replenishment loan for repairs, construction, or business rehabilitation through its Smile Biz programme, with a maximum loan amount of 5 million baht per borrower at a minimum loan rate of 1% per year. The regular rate is 7.5% per year.

The loan term is up to seven years, with a six-month principal repayment suspension.

According to Mr Paopoom, the Export-Import Bank of Thailand is also ready to increase temporary short-term revolving capital by up to 20% of the original credit limit, helping to reduce the burden of principal and interest payments, as well as extending payment deadlines.

The Islamic Bank of Thailand is providing a principal repayment suspension for its existing customers affected by a natural disaster, allowing them to pay only the profit rate for a period of up to six months.

Meanwhile, the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation is offering a six-month fee suspension on guarantee fees.

Mr Paopoom said the ministry is monitoring the floods and is ready to implement appropriate measures to promptly assist people, helping them resume a normal life as quickly as possible.