Task force to tackle Chinese goods

Minister says host of agencies will step up stricter enforcement of trade and other rules

The launch in Thailand of the fast-growing Chinese e-commerce portal Temu in July has stoked fresh fears among small businesses about an influx of cheaper imported goods. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The government will set up a task force to strictly enforce existing regulations aimed at stemming the tide of cheap Chinese imports that is threatening the manufacturing sector and an already weak economy, says Phumtham Wechayachai, the caretaker commerce minister.

The move comes amid warnings that many Thai businesses may not survive what the Federation of Thai Industries has called a tsunami of cheap Chinese goods, which has already contributed to nearly 2,000 factory closures in the last year.

The Thai economy is expected to grow 2.6% this year on tourism and exports, but will be dragged down by manufacturing. Factory output for the first half of 2024 fell 2% from a year earlier.

The government will set up a task force comprising 28 agencies that will meet every two weeks to review and revise regulations to prevent the distribution of illegal goods, Mr Phumtham told reporters on Wednesday.

“We will use existing measures more extensively,” he said, adding that these regulations would comply with global trade rules.

Other measures include increasing the number of controlled goods under industrial and drug laws and ramping up the frequency of random container inspections, he said.

The government in June introduced 7% value-added tax on imported goods priced at less than 1,500 baht.

But the launch of the fast-growing Chinese e-commerce portal Temu in Thailand in July has stoked fresh fears among small businesses that cheaper imported goods would decimate their businesses.

The government said it was in discussions with the Chinese embassy about concerns over the online platform’s compliance with local tax law, according to Mr Phumtham.

The Chinese embassy in Bangkok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

“We are not discriminating against any country, but ready to make adjustments if current rules cannot address these problems and society’s concerns,” Mr Phumtham said.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra last week called for “small steps of protectionism” to combat the flood of cheap Chinese goods, in a wide-ranginbg speech about the economy just days after his daughter Paetongtarn was appointed prime minister.