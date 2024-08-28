Tourism losses from floods close to B500m

Listen to this article

An aerial view taken on Monday shows inundation in Muang district of Sukhothai. (Photo: Disaster Response Association of Thailand Facebook)

Severe floods in many Thai provinces have resulted in tourism losses worth 491 million baht, while tourism expenditure is expected to contract by 200 million baht.

The figures were reported by a committee set up to monitor flood impact, particularly in Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai and Uttaradit, which have all dealt with landslides, said Sermsak Pongpanich, the caretaker tourism and sports minister.

The closure of several tourist attractions prevented about 57,000 tourists from travelling as planned, resulting in 200 million baht in losses, he said on Wednesday.

Temporary flood-related closures at some tourist sites have also left 628 workers unemployed.

Hotels in Nan suffered the worst impact as their average occupancy plunged to 5% on Aug 25 and 26, from the 70% norm for this time of year. Occupancy in Sukhothai fell from 40% to 16%, and in Phrae from 60% to 30%.

Meanwhile, hotels in Chiang Rai reported a slight decrease from 65% to 60% on Tuesday, while those in Phayao saw a drop from 65% to 30% last weekend, before improving to 55% on Tuesday.

The government also lost about 24 million baht in tax revenue due to an abrupt pause in tourism in the affected areas.

Mr Sermsak said the ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand are preparing a rehabilitation plan for affected areas to resume tourism as soon as the situation recovers.

He said authorities would help publicise the readiness of each destination via online channels, along with special promotions from hotels, restaurants and airlines to stimulate demand.

Tourism-related activities and festivals will be promoted alongside adjustments to current events, such as the Amazing Nan Marathon, which has been postponed to Oct 20, from Aug 25.