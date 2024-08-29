Call for incentives to lure foreign firms

With upgraded services and new attractions at EA Rooftop, AWC hopes to boost The Empire's occupancy rate from 70% to 90%.

SET-listed Asset World Corp (AWC) is urging the government to provide incentives for overseas companies to establish their regional headquarters in Thailand, which could help strengthen the economy during a tough time.

The company also insisted it is not currently interested in the proposed legal casinos and state entertainment complexes.

Wallapa Traisorat, chief executive and president of AWC, said international tenants at the company's office towers account for 70% of the total, while there is still potential to grow if the government sets aggressive targets to drive this segment.

She said incentives could be combined in many forms, such as tax incentives for setting up new regional offices in Thailand, incentives for human resources management of the companies that hire local employees to a certain level, or reduced income taxes for foreign employees.

As the government works on legalising casino gambling in Thailand as part of an entertainment complex, Mrs Wallapa said the company is not interested in co-investing with other companies at the moment, as this strategy veers from its development direction. AWC is trying to attract other types of investment now.

With a fragile economy and severe flooding in Thailand, she said boosting the economy via the tourism sector would remain crucial, particularly during the upcoming high season in the fourth quarter.

Mrs Wallapa said the company has developed a new lifestyle area spanning 10,000 square metres at its flagship office building The Empire called EA Rooftop, with an investment budget of over 1 billion baht.

Slated for opening on Sept 18, the project, which covers the four top floors of the building, aims to be a new landmark for both tourists and business travellers in Bangkok via top-rated local and international restaurants.

Even though there have been new developments in The Empire tower since last year, the company does not plan to increase rental fees.

However, with upgraded services and new attractions at EA Rooftop, the company hopes to boost its occupancy rate from 70% to 90%.

Mrs Wallapa said restaurants in the high zone are expected to have 70% local guests during daytime, before turning into another destination to watch Bangkok's night view and the Chao Phraya River and attracting 60% international guests at night.