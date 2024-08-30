Poor may be priority for digital handout

Listen to this article

People buy food with the state welfare card at a supermarket at Infinite Mall in Samut Prakan. (Photo:Somchai Poomlard)

The digital wallet handout may be distributed first to groups of people that most need it for spending to inject money into the economy towards the end of this year, says caretaker Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul.

Mr Paopoom said the scheme requires discussion within the new cabinet.

However, there could be considerations to adjust the distribution model for the project, potentially providing funds to high-need groups first through the state welfare card, he said.

"We may consider prioritising groups that most need the funds, adjusting the conditions to suit current conditions," said Mr Paopoom.

He said any action that can stimulate the economy will be prioritised.

Distribution via the state welfare card can be done immediately, and cardholders need not re-register as the government already has their information.

Regarding the proposal to address income inequality through a negative income tax (NIT), Mr Paopoom said it was a good concept to redistribute funds and reduce social inequality.

On whether the ministry would cancel the state welfare card if the NIT system is adopted, he said they are separate issues and must be considered independently.

Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office, said the criteria for determining income eligibility for the state welfare card depends on the public welfare fund committee for grassroots economic and social welfare.

This committee determines whether to make adjustments to the criteria, he said.

To qualify for the state welfare card, an individual's income must not exceed 100,000 baht per year. This calculation is based on a minimum daily wage of 300 baht.

Excluding weekends, the average annual income for a minimum wage worker would be around 90,000 baht.

For cardholders with an annual income of less than 30,000 baht, which is based on the poverty line set by the National Economic and Social Development Council, they receive 300 baht per month via the card.

Cardholders with an income of between 30,000 and 100,000 baht receive 200 baht monthly.

Mr Pornchai said the current factors used to determine the state welfare card income criteria now differ from previous years because the minimum wage increased past 300 baht.