Singapore, Malaysia officials met to advance talks on Johor deal

A Singaporean man uses his phone for taking pictures of Johor Bahru. (Photo: Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR - Officials from Singapore and Malaysia met to advance discussions on a special economic zone in Johor, the city-state’s Trade Ministry said in a statement Friday.

The meeting, held in Johor from Aug 28 to 30, discussed topics including economic sectors, movement of people and goods, ease of doing business, and talent development.

Singapore said it will continue to work closely with its neighbour to bring mutual benefits through a full-fledged deal on the economic zone. Both sides will work towards the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat later this year, according to the statement.

Chief Minister of Johor Onn Hafiz Ghazi on Thursday said the deal is likely to be signed in November, citing leadership meetings for the timeline.

November would constitute a delay from earlier assessments. Malaysia’s Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli had said in July “both sides should be able to sign a deal” and unveil the zone in September.