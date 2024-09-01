Why leadership practices must evolve for Gen Z talent

Careers with purpose and impact and a flexible workplace are among the priorities

Job seekers arrive at ‘Job Expo Thailand 2024’ at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in June. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

As Generation Z starts to fill our workplaces, it’s clear that traditional leadership strategies need an upgrade. This generation isn’t just the future — they’re already here, and they’re changing the game.

To lead them effectively, we need to rethink how we approach leadership. This isn’t about managing them; it’s about helping them thrive so that your organisation can too.

The Gen Z Difference: What Leaders Need to Know

Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2012, brings a new perspective to the workplace. They’re digital natives, socially conscious, and they’re looking for more than just a paycheque — they want work that matters. They value flexibility, inclusion and opportunities to grow. As leaders, it’s our job to understand these traits and weave them into how we lead.

For Gen Z, leadership means more than giving directions. It’s about creating a space where they feel valued, heard and empowered. That means shifting from old-school methods to a more inclusive, adaptive and innovative leadership style that clicks with what young talents are looking for.

How to Adapt Leadership Practices for Gen Z

Emphasise purpose and impact: Gen Z is motivated by purpose. They want to work for companies that make a real difference in the world. As a leader, it’s essential to clearly communicate how your organisation is contributing to the bigger picture. When Gen Z sees their work making an impact, they’ll be more engaged and eager to give their best.

Focus on continuous learning and development: Gen Z values learning and expects constant development opportunities. Forget the one-size-fits-all training programmes; it’s time to offer personalised learning paths. Use technology like AI and data analytics to create tailored experiences that keep them engaged and growing.

Build a culture of feedback and collaboration: Open, two-way communication is crucial for engaging Gen Z. They want regular, constructive feedback and prefer collaboration over competition. Foster a work environment where feedback flows freely and collaboration is encouraged at all levels. This will not only build trust but also spark innovation.

Champion flexibility and work-life balance: Work-life balance is a top priority for Gen Z, and they expect flexibility. Be open to flexible working arrangements—whether it’s remote work, flexible hours or non-traditional career paths. By offering these options, you’ll attract and retain top Gen Z talent who will stay motivated and productive.

Apply technology and encourage innovation: Gen Z is tech-savvy and expects their workplace to be too. Embrace digital tools and foster a culture where innovation is welcomed. Encourage your team to use technology to solve problems and drive business growth.

The Future of Business: A Gen Z Dilemma

If we don’t adapt our leadership practices, we risk losing Gen Z talent to competitors who do. This generation is crucial for future growth, and failing to engage them could lead to high turnover and missed opportunities for innovation. In fact, 60% of Gen Z employees say they would leave their job for one that offers better growth opportunities and aligns with their values.

Shaping the Future: Leading Gen Z

As leaders, we must evolve to meet Gen Z’s expectations. By adapting our practices, we can unlock their potential and help our organisations thrive. The companies that get this right won’t just keep up — they’ll lead the way in their industries.

The real question isn’t if we should change, it’s whether we can afford to stay the same. Gen Z isn’t just the workforce of tomorrow — they’re the workforce of today. The choices we make now will shape our success in the years ahead.

Is your organisation ready? Let’s start making the changes today to lead this new generation effectively and secure a bright future for our companies.

Dr Thidarat Ariyaprasert is the Commercial Director at BTS Thailand, part of the BTS Group, a leading global strategy implementation firm.