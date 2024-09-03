MIT Sloan to open regional office in Bangkok next month

MIT Sloan Office for Southeast Asian Nations will be MIT Sloan's second international office outside the United States, providing opportunities for educational offerings and action learning across the Asean region.

MIT Sloan School of Management will open its office for Southeast Asian nations in Bangkok next month, establishing the business school's second international office outside the US.

The office will provide opportunities for educational offerings and action learning across the region.

"The presence of MIT Sloan in the Asean region is a great opportunity to have an impact both locally and globally," said Georgia Perakis, John C Head III dean (interim) of the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Kathryn Hawkes, senior associate dean for external engagement at MIT Sloan, said MIT continues to grow in the Asean region with over 1,900 alumni.

"Our faculty and students continue to have many interests that draw them to the region. This is an opportunity to benefit the future of the region and to build upon the important work already underway and being planned for future academic programming, research, and relationship building," said Ms Hawkes.

"This is an exciting time for us to open our second international office," added David Capodilupo, MIT Sloan's assistant dean for global programmes.

"We are looking forward to building on existing collaborations with established business leaders and entrepreneurs in the region and engaging with our growing network of Asean MIT Sloan alumni."

Chartsiri Sophonpanich, president of Bangkok Bank, said the MIT Sloan School of Management is uniquely positioned to have a positive impact on the Asean region through its world-class faculty and programming. The bank is a donor that has been working with MIT Sloan in the region since 2014.

"We are eager for the opening of the new MIT Sloan Office for Southeast Asian Nations and to welcome MIT Sloan's engagement in the region. In addition to focusing on many of the region's most pressing challenges, MIT Sloan's presence will help to stimulate significant economic impact," said Aloke Lohia, group chief executive of Indorama Ventures.

MIT is engaged in ground-breaking research to address many of the challenges across all verticals of sustainability for the region, added Thammasak Sethaudom, president and chief executive of Siam Cement Group.

"We look forward to seeing the impact the new MIT Sloan Office for Southeast Asian nations will have both here in Bangkok and throughout the Asean region," he said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new office space combined with an alumni gathering titled "Beyond Years: The Future of Longevity" is scheduled to take place on Oct 31. The event will feature discussions led by experts from MIT and from across the Asean region on the impacts of extended longevity.