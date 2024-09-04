Pet businesses face shortage of vets

The pet business has a shortage of veterinarians as the segment grows and more animal hospitals and veterinary clinics open, according to Arak Animal Healthcare Co Ltd, owner of Arak Animal Hospital.

Tasavarin Kanchanachaya, chief executive of Arak Animal Healthcare, said the local pet business is becoming more competitive as new players jump into the industry.

Some fresh graduates are opting to open small veterinary clinics, enlarging the market supply.

The pet market in Thailand is expected to be worth 75 billion baht this year, up 12.4% from 2023, according to ttb analytics, the research arm of TMBThanachart Bank.

The report predicted the pet health market is expected to be worth more than 6 billion baht this year.

In 2023, roughly 700 animal hospitals and clinics were opened, which led to a shortage of professionals in the veterinary fields, according to the Department of Livestock Development.

"To tackle the veterinary shortage, the company has partnered with universities and supports college student voluntary projects to create awareness among veterinary students," she said.

Ms Tasavarin said the company also views the proliferation of small clinics as an opportunity.

As a result, it has collaborated with a small clinic, with the autonomy to refer more complicated cases to its new branch on Thong Lor Road, which is set to serve as a referral centre.

Even though the Thong Lor area has many animal hospitals, the company says the area still has room to grow as it targets the mass premium segment, she said.

This new branch is expected to attract customers from more than 6,000 families in its first year, thanks to its prime location and the growing trend of childless couples known as "DINKS" (double income, no kids), Ms Tasavarin said.

Arak Animal Healthcare invested more than 100 million baht on facilities and buildings and 60 million baht on medical equipment.

The company plans to open another branch in the Phetkasem area of Bangkok this November.