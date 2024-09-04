AIS tries auspicious numbers gimmick

Mr Kanatip promotes AIS's auspicious phone numbers.

Advanced Info Service (AIS) has launched the "Guan Yu Family Number 639" campaign to capture growing demand for auspicious mobile phone numbers.

The market value of auspicious mobile numbers is around 10 billion baht, according to AIS.

The AIS auspicious mobile number market grows by 10% annually, regardless of economic conditions, said Kanatip Theerateep, head of product marketing and postpaid at AIS.

He said the company has provided auspicious numbers for a decade.

Recently AIS collaborated with "auspicious number specialist" Man Karin, known as Man the Magician, to select rare and meaningful lucky mobile numbers for customers.

AIS sells around 30,000 mobile SIM cards with auspicious phone numbers per month. Each SIM card generates around 800 baht monthly tariff revenue for the company.

Around 90% of mobile phone users of such SIM cards have remained using these phone numbers, said Mr Kanatip.

"In general, 30% of total buyers in the overall market try to seek auspicious numbers," he said.

He said the Guan Yu Family Number 639 campaign aims to attract customers who believe a new mobile number can enhance the power of victory, wealth or success of their business.

The phone numbers also allow customers to use digital services on the AIS 5G network.

The SIM price is 199 baht, with a monthly mobile phone service package starting at 399 baht per month.

In addition to the number 639, AIS has also brought a variety of lucky numbers in the Guan Yu family, such as 936, 369, 963, 396 and 693, for customers.