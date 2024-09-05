Singha Estate sells 56 rai to Taiwan firm

Listen to this article

From left are Komjohn Leepraphantkul, managing director of S Industrial Estate Co, Mrs Thitima, Mr Chang and Jason Chou, vice-president Unitech PCB (Thailand), at the signing ceremony.

SET-listed Singha Estate has sold 56 rai of industrial land in Ang Thong to a Taiwanese printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer, which could pave the way for further development of the smart electronics industry in Thailand.

The land purchase, made by Unitech PCB (Thailand), could help Thailand become a key electronics component manufacturer and play a role in supporting related industries, such as data centres, said Thitima Rungkwansiriroj, chief executive of Singha Estate.

The land for Unitech PCB's factory is in S Industrial Estate Angthong in Chaiyo district. The company wants to make high-density interconnect boards, a type of PCB.

Mrs Thitima was speaking after the land deal between S Industrial Estate Co and Unitech PCB (Thailand) was finalised.

S Industrial Estate Co is a subsidiary of Singha Estate.

"The investment will enable Unitech PCB [Thailand] to boost its production capacity and make products to support S-curve industries," she said.

Thailand is promoting the development of 12 targeted S-curve industries, including smart electronics and new-generation cars in the Eastern Economic Corridor, which spans parts of Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao.

PCB manufacturing is increasing in Thailand, following the government's plan to encourage business people to invest in the country, especially in electric vehicles and their supply chain.

Geopolitical conflicts are also causing foreign firms to consider expanding their businesses into Southeast Asia, including Thailand.

Lawrence Chang, chairman of Unitech PCB (Thailand), said his company selected S Industrial Estate Angthong because it is a prime location, not far from Bangkok.

This facilitates goods transport and ensures long-term cost efficiency, he said.

S Industrial Estate Angthong, which covers 1,790 rai of land, is located along a section of Asia Highway in Ang Thong province.

"We are honoured to invest in the S Industrial Estate Angthong to establish our first PCB manufacturing facility in Thailand. This represents a significant advancement in our company's growth," said Mr Chang.