Thai soft power showcased in New York

The Ignite Thailand Festival at Times Square in New York City focused on lifestyle products, food and fashion.

The Commerce Ministry hosted the Ignite Thailand Festival in Times Square, New York City, to promote Thai food, fashion and soft power in the US.

Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, the commerce permanent secretary, said the festival marks a milestone by showcasing high-quality products and brands from Thailand.

"Hosted by the Department of International Trade Promotion on Tuesday, the event not only celebrates Thai culture, but also strengthens Thailand's position as a trusted and innovative trade partner in the global market," said Mr Vuttikrai.

The festival aligns with the "Think Thailand, Next Level" campaign, which emphasises Thailand's leadership in lifestyle products, food and fashion.

The ministry plans to roll out the campaign in other large cities around the world, organising the next event in the UK next month. The goal is to solidify Thailand's reputation as a trusted trade partner and a hub of innovation and high-quality products, he said.

"This event provides an opportunity to promote Thai products and brands on the international stage," Mr Vuttikrai said.

A total of 19 booths were open to the public, showcasing well-designed Thai fashion and lifestyle products as well as food items, such as Mama instant noodles, Dek Somboon soy sauce, Chao Koh coconut milk and Amphol Food frozen fruit ice cream.

In addition, there was a Thai cooking demonstration and a display of Thai food on digital media billboards and pedicabs in Times Square.