True, Intel turn to AI to transform healthcare

True Corporation has partnered with global technology company Intel to transform Thailand's healthcare industry using artificial intelligence (AI).

The partnership leverages True's 5G network capabilities and Intel's advanced AI tech to introduce seven new smart healthcare solutions to improve the diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and patient data management for hospitals and healthcare agencies.

Pichit Thanyodom, chief business officer of True, said the collaboration not only streamlines the public health system in terms of cost-effectiveness, but also positions the country as a competitive medical hub in Southeast Asia.

He said the move aims to increase True's revenue beyond the core stream generated by telecom connectivity and platforms.

Mr Pichit said the smart healthcare sector is critical for every country to support the preventive healthcare ecosystem, especially Thailand where the elderly account for 15% of the total population and are expected to reach 20% in 10 years.

He said Intel is the first partner of TrueBusiness, True Corp's integrated communications and digital solutions provider for enterprises, for the smart healthcare sector. TrueBusiness provides digital solutions to local enterprises, including SET100 companies.

Mr Pichit said the collaboration will see the deployment of Intel software solutions such as OpenVino providing edge AI in healthcare solutions that support diagnosis and treatment.

The collaboration is part of Intel's push to deploy AI everywhere, particularly via its comprehensive portfolio of products and platforms designed to use AI in a secure, sustainable, scalable and interoperable way that helps to improve lives.

He said the True5G network enables real-time data transmission, control and command, facilitating the development of various automated systems in patient care.

These innovations help reduce the costs associated with medical equipment and treatment procedures, while also alleviating the workload of medical personnel.

Smart healthcare solutions record treatment data digitally, allowing AI to perform in-depth analysis and work alongside medical diagnoses made by doctors and specialists.

"This enhances the ability to provide fast and accurate patient care, leading to more effective treatment and improved outcomes," he said.

The seven smart healthcare solutions under the partnership comprise a group of solutions for diagnosis and treatment, a group of solutions for rehabilitation, and a group of solutions for medical data management.

For example, smart healthcare solutions for diagnosis and treatment include telemedicine and tele ICU, a telemedicine service provided via True's 5G network that connects medical equipment installed in various areas to a hospital's central system.