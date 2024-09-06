New airport facility aims to create regional logistics hub

The Multimodal Transportation Centre at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Airports of Thailand Ground Aviation Services (AOTGA) expects its newly opened Multimodal Transportation Centre at Suvarnabhumi Airport to help make Thailand a regional logistics hub, facilitating goods transportation among CLMV countries.

CLMV refers to Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

"The new centre integrates multiple modes of transportation, including land, rail, sea and air, while enabling customs clearance procedures at a single point," said Siriwat Tovachirakul, president of AOTGA, a subsidiary of Airports of Thailand Plc.

This will help logistics companies save costs and also support the government's efforts to make Thailand a regional aviation hub.

Mr Siriwat expects services provided by the centre to generate 80 million baht in revenue in fiscal 2025, with cargo volume set to stand at 40,000-50,000 tonnes.

He was speaking while he and executives and officials of Airports of Thailand and the Customs Department presided over the official opening of the centre, located in the airport's Free Zone 3.

So far, more than 10 logistics and goods transportation companies have used the services at the centre.

Their numbers are expected to continue to increase, aligning with the continual growth of e-commerce.

"We expect revenue and cargo volume to increase by 10-15% a year," said Mr Siriwat.

AOTGA, in collaboration with Airports of Thailand and the Customs Department, made a 150-million-baht investment developing the centre, which covers an area of 4,872 square metres.

They want the centre to connect all modes of transportation, and offer centralised cargo handling and storage and a complete customs clearance system.

Special emphasis is placed on the air cargo sector, which has shown remarkable growth due to Thailand's strategic positioning as a hub for CLMV countries with a focus on e-commerce goods.

AOTGA expects to break even in 7-8 years.

The company expects its total revenue, including earnings from other ground services such as passenger luggage management, to reach 3.8-3.9 billion baht in fiscal 2025, up from 3.4 billion baht in fiscal 2024.

The higher revenue is attributed to its airport cleaning business as well as ground services at Phuket and Don Mueang airports.