MR. D.I.Y. kicks off listing process

A MR D.I.Y. store. The firm has filed an application with the SEC to offer ordinary shares to the public.

MR. D.I.Y. Holding (Thailand), a fast-growing general home improvement and lifestyle retailer, has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering (IPO).

Bualuang Securities Plc and CIMB Thai Bank Plc have been appointed as financial advisors to proceed with the listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Chin Guangui, chief executive of MR. D.I.Y., said this year the company celebrates its eighth year of successful operations in Thailand.

"We've witnessed substantial growth in the general home improvement and lifestyle segment, prompting us to significantly expand our store presence."

"We added 121 new stores in 2021, 158 new stores in 2022, and 184 new stores in 2023, equivalent to a compound annual growth rate of 36.3% from 2021 to 2023," he said.

The firm has come a long way since opening its first store in 2016. It employed over 9,700 employees as of June 30, 2024 and served over 77 million customers in 2023 with 802 stores in 74 provinces across the country.

According to research carried out by Frost & Sullivan, MR. D.I.Y. holds a 7.4% market share in the general home improvement and lifestyle segment. While this position reflects a solid foundation, the single-digit market share signals room for future growth.

"We are dedicated to furthering our expansion across Thailand. Our strategy involves broadening our product offerings, enhancing the customer experience and increasing our store footprint across Thailand. We also aim to drive sustainable growth and create positive impact in communities through job creation and collaboration with local manufacturers and suppliers," added Mr Chin.

Pichet Sithi-Amnuai, president of Bualuang Securities, said MR. D.I.Y. has filed an application with the SEC to offer ordinary shares to the general public.

Currently, the firm has a registered capital of 3.03 billion baht. This includes 6,077,097,000 ordinary shares with a par value of 0.50 baht per share, of which 2.79 billion baht is paid-up registered capital.

"We will offer no more than 981,482,654 IPO shares or no more than 16.3% of the total number of ordinary shares issued and paid up by the company after the issuance and offering of additional ordinary shares this time," he said.

Konthee Prasertwongse, senior executive vice-president of CIMB Thai Bank, said MR. D.I.Y.'s listing aims to raise funds for investment in the development and expansion of the company's business to repay debts and loans and to serve as working capital for the company's business.